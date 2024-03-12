Thursday, March 28 · 1 – 2pm EDT. Register here.

In this interactive webinar, reporters from The Associated Press will discuss issues surrounding this year’s elections, including:

Tackling misinformation

The use of artificial intelligence to mislead voters

The effects of conspiracy theories on local elections

Security vulnerabilities and foreign interference

Threats faced by election workers

This session will include time for Q&A to discuss these challenges with peers and experts.

This webinar is part of a seven-part API and AP webinar series to support news organizations’ evolving needs around local elections and democracy.

Session Moderator

Sam Ragland is a vice president of journalism programs at API. Sam is an experienced journalist, educator and digital strategist. Ragland was a faculty member at The Poynter Institute for Media Studies, where she also served as director of the Leadership Academy for Women in Media. Ragland also previously led digital content strategy at the USA Today Network and managed digital storytelling at The Palm Beach Post.

Panelists

Christina A. Cassidy, national voting and elections reporter. Christina is an Atlanta-based member of AP’s democracy team. She focuses on how elections are run in the U.S., the laws that govern the voting process and efforts to secure elections from various threats.

Ali Swenson, election misinformation reporter. Ali is a New York-based member of AP’s democracy team. She covers misinformation in national and state politics, concentrating this year on the growing influence of generative AI in elections..

Christine Fernando, state and local misinformation reporter. Christine is a Chicago-based member of AP’s democracy team. Her main beats this year are misinformation directed at communities of color, state supreme court races and contributing to the AP’s national abortion coverage.