Wednesday, March 20 · 2 – 3:30pm EDT. Register here.

Is your newsroom looking to build trust with readers, improve engagement with your audience, and ensure that your journalism accurately reflects your community? Learn how source auditing can help you work toward those goals by taking a data-informed look at your journalism. Source auditing is more than just cataloging sources and looking at data: it involves an intentional effort to build trust across your newsroom and with your readers.

This Tech Talks session will go beyond basic best practices and focus on ways newsrooms can:

Use asset mapping to better understand your community

Rethink your internal newsroom culture and editorial practices to prioritize source auditing

Collect data to assess and improve your journalism

Communicate your work to your readers and the broader community

During this 90-minute session, you’ll hear from newsroom leaders and industry experts who will share best practices and discuss how they’re doing this work in their communities, including newsrooms that utilize API’s award-winning Source Matters product. The presentations will be followed by an interactive Q&A.

Session Moderator

This session will be led by Shay Totten, API’s newsroom success manager. Prior to joining API, Shay led growth and membership strategy at The Compass Experiment. He has previously worked as a consultant for the News Revenue Hub, LION Publishers, Inside Climate News, as well as other mission-driven organizations.

Panelists

Dr. Letrell Crittenden, API’s director of inclusion and audience growth. Before API, Letrell was program director and assistant professor of communication at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. Letrell specializes in issues related to diversity and inclusion in news and community-engaged journalism. Prior to his academic career, Dr. Crittenden was a police and government reporter and is a veteran practitioner of community journalism.

Rachel Piper, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s deputy editor for news, projects and investigations. She previously was a digital news editor at The Salt Lake Tribune, where she was part of a team that won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Local Reporting. Before that she was an editor at Salt Lake City Weekly.