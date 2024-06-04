Thursday, June 27 · 1 – 2pm EDT | Register here

Polarized times make political reporting challenging. Join The Associated Press news leaders for a conversation on how to coach new reporters on navigating the political landscape, pressing for facts and context and being able to spot misinformation. You’ll come away prepared to help your newsroom cover this year’s elections.

We also will highlight additional resources for support.

This webinar is part of a seven-part API and AP webinar series to support news organizations’ evolving needs around local elections and democracy.

Session Moderator:

Steven Sloan is the AP’s deputy Washington bureau chief and political director. He previously worked at CNN, where he was the director of enterprise reporting in the Washington bureau, overseeing in-depth coverage for the network’s digital and television platforms. He has also edited congressional coverage at Politico and was a reporter at Bloomberg News.

Speakers:

Nomaan Merchant is the U.S. politics editor for the AP. He helps oversee coverage of the 2024 presidential election working with journalists across the country. Merchant joined the AP in 2010 and has worked as a reporter in Washington, Houston, Dallas, and Beijing.

Scott Stroud joined the team in 2023 as a political editor based in Nashville, where he previously supervised news coverage in the Appalachian region. He was born in Arkansas but grew up in Detroit and is a graduate of the University of Michigan. He joined the AP in 2014 after working as a journalist in Arkansas, Kentucky, North and South Carolina, Texas and Tennessee.

Sara Burnett oversees immersive storytelling projects for the 2024 election. Since joining AP in 2012, she has covered politics in Illinois and the central U.S. as well as the 2020 presidential race. She previously reported for The Denver Post and the Rocky Mountain News in Colorado and the Daily Herald in suburban Chicago. Sara is based in Chicago.