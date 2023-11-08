OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Brand safety controls are demonetizing publishers’ Israel-Hamas coverage (AdWeek)

But did you know: Black-owned publishers say they still suffer from discriminatory keyword blocklists, miscategorized content (Digiday)

Keyword blocklists that prevent ads from being shown next to certain content disproportionately impact Black-owned publishers, according to executives at these companies. One executive said that a story about a fashion shoot featuring Black models was blocked for featuring the words “Black” and “shoot.” Other words that are associated with Black vernacular, like “dope” and “slay”, are often blocked as well. This means that even if companies have made commitments to spend more money on Black-owned publications, these outlets are often losing out on money.

+ Noted: ‘The China Project’ media company shuts due to funding problem (Reuters); Kansas officials downplayed involvement in Marion raid. Here’s what they knew. (Kansas Reflector)

API UPDATE

API Tech Talks x Table Stakes: Newsletter strategies for revenue, retention

Alumni of the Table Stakes Local News Transformation Program are invited to join an API Tech Talks conversation about newsletter strategies for revenue and retention at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16. Register here.

API’s newsroom success manager, Shay Totten, will share expert tips on newsletter program evaluation, planning and experimentation. We’ll talk about how news organizations can:

Use data to improve how they listen to and learn from readers

Create newsletters that respond to the needs of your communities

Generate revenue and foster retention

Experiment with new approaches (courses, pop-ups and more)

Exclusive private coaching: TS alumni are invited to sign up for 45 minutes of newsletter strategy coaching with Shay Totten after attending the session. A limited number of spots will be available.

Alumni are encouraged to bring a fellow TS colleague to the session. Not sure if your news organization is part of the Table Stakes network? Check here.

Trust Tip: Use this language when you ask your audience for money (Trusting News)

If your newsroom asks the public to pay for your news — through subscriptions, memberships or donations — take a look at the language in that ask. Often, those messages are pretty generic, asking people to give or pay in order to support local news. But they can also present a real opportunity to share the unique value your newsroom offers or explain why you rely on financial support from the public.

Joy Mayer writes that language should focus on what you want people to know about your ethics or integrity, why you need money and how you are committed to focusing on unique, specific topics.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Journalism targeting children, teens explains Middle East conflict in age-appropriate ways (INMA)

News outlets around the world have been trying to make sense of the Israel-Hamas war for younger readers in age-appropriate ways. Austrian weekly Kleine Kinderzeitung produced a series for children with three parts: What’s going on in Israel?; What to do when news scares you; and Why is there war? The series was a hit, and was shared widely by teachers and parents. Quality news for children must focus on covering challenging stories with care, providing context, gathering questions, highlighting solutions and helpers and providing mental health tools.

OFFSHORE

In Canada’s battle with Big Tech, smaller publishers are caught in the crossfire (Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism)

Over the summer, Meta began blocking news from Facebook and Instagram in Canada after the government passed the Online News Act, which required tech platforms to negotiate deals with publishers. While large news organizations like the CBC and legacy newspapers have largely been unaffected, smaller publications have been particularly harmed. River Valley Sun is a hyperlocal news outlet in New Brunswick that serves roughly 25,000 residents; its online traffic dried up almost entirely when Facebook stopped featuring news.

OFFBEAT

Meta bars political advertisers from using generative AI ads tools (Reuters)

Meta is barring political campaigns from using the new generative AI products offered in its ad manager. Lawmakers had warned this generative AI could be used to spread election misinformation on Meta’s platforms. Other campaigns, including ones related to housing, pharmaceuticals and financial services, will also be barred from using the generative AI products. Meanwhile, Google’s AI ad product is blocking a list of “political keywords” from being used in prompts for its generative AI ads.

SHAREABLE

Brits take over U.S media (Axios)

Three of the biggest news organizations in America will soon be led by British executives. Will Lewis will take over as publisher and chief executive at The Washington Post in January, former New York Times and BBC executive Mark Thompson now heads CNN and Emma Tucker is editor-in-chief at The Wall Street Journal. Lewis and Tucker both came up through Rupert Murdoch-owned newspapers in the UK before moving to the States.