Thursday, March 27 · 1 – 2pm EDT

Join us for a conversation with Kenny Katzgrau – publisher of Red Bank Green, best known as the creator of Broadstreet – about how news organizations can reframe advertising to better align with organizational mission and break down silos to benefit the bottom line.

We’ll talk about:

What sales and business development teams at news organizations need their editorial counterparts to know and vice versa

Organizational processes required for truly aligned and successful revenue and editorial teams

Strategies for setting up sales and revenue teams for success while maintaining quality and integrity of the editorial products

This virtual session is part of API’s series of conversations with the Table Stakes alumni community about diversifying revenue. You’ll hear from news leaders and organizations that are rethinking how they can bring more value to their organization’s mission and the audiences they serve.

Speaker

Kenny Katzgrau is publisher of the hyperlocal news outlet Red Bank Green in New Jersey. A software engineer turned CEO, he is best known as the creator of Broadstreet, an ad manager catering to local and B2B publishers. He enjoys building teams and products, and solving big problems with the underdogs. Learn more about Kenny’s story here.

Moderator

Jan Ross Sakian is the community manager for Table Stakes alumni on the Journalism Strategy team at the American Press Institute. She facilitates training and co-designs professional development opportunities for journalists and news organizations on change management and digital transformation. Jan Ross is a certified Project Management Professional with experience building collaborative initiatives in public media.

This session is great for alumni* who:

Are sales executives, mid-level or C-suite, editorial leaders looking to develop revenue

Work in media sales, business relations, revenue development or marketing

Work in fundraising or membership or have other client-facing responsibilities for news organizations

