Thursday, February 20 · 3 – 4pm EST

EXCLUSIVE TO TABLE STAKES ALUMNI

Join us for a conversation with media consultant and revenue sustainability coach Richard E. Brown about how news organizations can leverage individual strengths to support sales teams and boost revenue.

We’ll talk about:

How to nurture a high-performing sales team by leaning into individuals’ strengths

The importance of self-awareness and emotional intelligence in news media sales

Strategies to help navigate hurdles, enhance client communication and drive higher conversion rates

This session will help the alumni community exchange ideas and find solutions for their digital transformation and revenue-related challenges. Attendees can expect 30 minutes of moderated conversation with the speaker, followed by 30 minutes of Q&A with the audience.

We encourage you to submit questions and comments ahead of the session here.

This virtual session is part of API’s series of conversations with the Table Stakes alumni community about diversifying revenue. You’ll hear from news organizations that are rethinking how they can bring more value to their organization’s mission and the audiences they serve.

Speaker

Richard E. Brown is the chief growth and innovation officer for Wisconsin Watch and a contributing writer for Digital Content Next. Previously, he served as senior director of retention for The Daily Beast and held key positions leading digital engagement, sales and retention strategies for Gannett and the USA Today Network, for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and for LPi Liturgical Publications Inc.

Read more from Richard on this topic: The A-Suite: Unlocking self-awareness to drive ad sales

Moderator

Jan Ross Sakian is the community manager for Table Stakes alumni on the API journalism strategy team. She facilitates training and co-designs professional development opportunities for journalists and news organizations on change management and digital transformation. Jan Ross is a certified Project Management Professional with experience building collaborative initiatives in public media.

This session is great for alumni* who:

Work in media sales, business relations, revenue development or marketing

Work in fundraising or membership or have other client-facing responsibilities for news organizations

Are sales executives, mid-level or C-suite, editorial leaders looking to develop revenue

