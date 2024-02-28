OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: How ‘pink slime’ journalism exploits our faith in local news (The Washington Post)

But did you know: ‘Pink slime journalism’ and a history of media manipulation in America (Columbia Journalism Review)

Pink slime media outlets take advantage of a reader’s belief that local journalism is rooted in the public interest. Instead, these outlets push partisan or corporate talking points under the guise of local news. While technology has made it faster, easier and cheaper to produce this content, this “pseudo-journalism” has deep roots, with Founding Fathers including Benjamin Franklin, who printed “hoax” newspapers with the goal of promoting political causes, and Thomas Jefferson, who wrote anonymous letters accusing the British of spreading lies about the U.S.

API UPDATE

Join us to imagine local election coverage this year — and what follows

The American Press Institute envisions an inclusive democracy and society, where communities have the news and information they need to make decisions and thrive. Driven by that, we will host our next API Local News Summit on helping local and community-based media leaders plan for local election coverage that is responsive to their communities. The API Local News Summit on Elections, Trust and Democracy on April 3-4 in Akron, Ohio is invitation-based, but we want to grow the network of those empowering their communities to make decisions in elections and beyond. If you have ideas about how news leaders can shepherd resources to attract and retain new audiences for election reporting and related journalism — and especially if you are working on this yourself — we’d like to extend this call for participation in our summit.

Trust Tip: Add context to your stories to prevent polarization (Trusting News)

In an age where information is flowing everywhere but context is often hard to find, our responsibility to provide useful, helpful and accurate news has never been more critical. As journalists, we bear the responsibility of not just reporting events but also providing the essential context that helps our audiences make sense of the world around them.

At the Detroit Free Press, in a story about the Michigan House not moving a resolution forward, the reporter decided to explain why the legislation did not move forward instead of just saying it didn’t get approved. The reporter said their timing with the story was different than other news outlets. “It took us additional time to contact the sources we talked to in the piece,” the reporter said. “I think by taking a broader look at why the House hasn’t moved a resolution, we were able to stand out by providing context behind why some lawmakers didn’t want to move such a resolution, instead of just feeding into partisan bickering.”

TRY THIS AT HOME

An illustrated guide to using unnamed sources in your reporting (Poynter)

Source anonymity can be a delicate issue for news outlets, as reporters must balance source safety with the value of the information to readers. In this illustrated guide, Poynter walks reporters through how to explain the lingo surrounding unidentified sourcing, while emphasizing the importance of at least one editor knowing the name of every source. Research has shown that Americans say that anonymous sourcing is fine in some circumstances but can influence the credibility of a piece.

OFFSHORE

Latin American media use YouTube Shorts to increase views, monetize and reach new audiences (LatAm Journalism Review)

Vertical video has become a popular way for Latin American news outlets to reach new viewers on YouTube Shorts. Argentine publication La Nación posts roughly 40 YouTube Shorts every day to its 2.5 million subscribers, with these videos attracting a younger audience than other content. The outlet produces some original content for Shorts, but also includes clips of recycled content. Shorts now represent one-third of LA Nación’s total views.

OFFBEAT

Former Twitter engineers are building Particle, an AI-powered news reader (TechCrunch)

Particle.news, a new personalized news startup founded by former Twitter engineers, promises to provide “multi-perspective” news via AI. The founders also claim that authors and publishers will be fairly compensated for the work that feeds into the system, though they have not revealed the details of the business model. A demo version is available online now, which features bullet points pulled by AI from news stories, as well as links to all of the sources.

+ Related: With elections looming worldwide, here’s how to identify and investigate AI audio deepfakes (Nieman Lab); Google is paying publishers to test an unreleased Gen AI platform (AdWeek); The dawn of personalized Web pages is powered by AI search (INMA); Which of the top 100 UK and US news websites are blocking AI crawlers (Press Gazette); Tumblr and WordPress to sell users’ data to train AI tools (404 Media); OpenAI says New York Times ‘hacked’ ChatGPT to build copyright lawsuit (Reuters)

SHAREABLE

Is journalism school unethical at a time of mass layoffs? (Fast Company)

The role of journalism school has long been debated, but given the rockiness of the news ecosystem, Talib Visram explores whether it’s reasonable or reckless for these schools to push young people into the industry. J-school leaders argue that these programs are more important than ever, because on-the-job training is harder to come by, and because it opens doors for previously disadvantaged groups. The skills these schools are teaching go far beyond reporting basics to coding, social media and personal safety.