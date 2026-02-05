Welcome to the Need to Know: Training Edition! Your monthly curated list of professional development resources for journalists and news leaders. Do you have ideas for opportunities to include? Send them our way using this submission form.

Editor’s note: We’d like your thoughts on the Need to Know collection of newsletters. How essential is the information you receive here? Does it differ from other publication’s newsletter offerings? Does the frequency work for you? What else would you change? Take our reader survey by 8 p.m. ET Friday, Feb. 20 and you can opt in to enter a drawing for a $100 American Express gift card.

ICYMI: Resources from API and partners

>> Applications open for our next local news summit: The API Local News Summit on Youth Trust and Civic Resilience for March 25 – 26 in West Palm Beach, Fla. is accepting applications. This two-day summit will identify and advance solutions that help local news organizations build trusted relationships with young people, empowering them to shape their community’s future.

>> Ask Me Anything: local news, trusted messengers and history: The American Press Institute and the Syracuse University Institute for Democracy, Journalism & Citizenship will host an interactive online “ask me anything” session Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. EST. Samantha Ragland of API will share takeaways from recent API Local News Summits on local identity, history and civic discourse across generations, and discuss collaborations between local media and local influencers as the country approaches July 4, 2026.

>> New funding for Pittsburgh Community Advisory Committee: The Heinz Endowments renewed their support for API’s work bridging the community and local media in Pittsburgh through the community advisory committee. “This renewed support from The Heinz Endowments is more than funding — it’s a vote of confidence in a model that API has been refining with community members and newsroom partners,” said Sam Ragland, senior vice president of the American Press Institute.

>> Local News Day: API is a founding member of Local News Day, a day to spread awareness and recognition of the importance of local news organizations within communities. Local News Day will take place on April 9. Sign up your news organization as a partner and help spread the word.

Upcoming training opportunities

>> Digital safety and best practices for journalists: The Center for Community Media at CUNY is hosting a 90-minute virtual training Thursday, Feb. 5, at 1 p.m. EST led by Hearst deputy chief information security officer Danielle Meah, covering practical cybersecurity skills for journalists, including protecting digital identities, securing communications, device and data security, and understanding online threats such as hacking, phishing and surveillance.

>> Understanding nonprofit law: Blue Avocado will host a webinar with author Elizabeth Schmidt on Thursday, Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. EST, offering practical guidance for nonprofit leaders on legal compliance. The session will cover mission-driven leadership, governance and fiduciary duties, advocacy rules, and the importance of documentation and public disclosure, with time for live Q&A.

>> RJI fellowships call for proposals 2026: The Reynolds Journalism Institute is now accepting applications for its 2026 fellowships, inviting individuals and organizations to propose practical, innovative projects that support community-centered journalism. Fellowship projects must be built, tested and launched during the fellowship period and be free and accessible to journalists and the public, with an emphasis on real-world impact and field-wide usefulness. Deadline to apply is Feb. 6.

>> Data mindset for editors: The Knight Center for Journalism in the Americas is offering a free, four-week online course from Feb. 9 to March 8, designed to help editors, producers and newsroom leaders confidently oversee data-informed journalism without needing technical data skills. Led by instructor MaryJo Webster, the course walks participants through the full lifecycle of a data-driven story, covering idea development, data evaluation, editing, newsroom workflows and the role of artificial intelligence in data journalism.

>> Covering immigration safely and with care: The National Press Club Journalism Institute will host a panel discussion Tuesday, Feb. 10, at noon EST focused on the safety challenges journalists face while covering immigration enforcement. Reporters and editors will share guidance on digital security, field preparedness, protecting sources, newsroom risk assessment and balancing public-interest reporting with real-world threats on a highly politicized beat.

>> Covering the loneliness epidemic: Poynter is hosting a free, one-hour Mental Health Reporting Project webinar Tuesday, Feb. 10, at 1 p.m. EST that explores what’s driving America’s loneliness and social isolation epidemic and how journalists can cover its impact on people and communities. Led by Poynter faculty member Kerwin Speight and award-winning reporter Dawn Fallik, the session will offer practical reporting approaches and story strategies.

>> Agentic AI master class: The International News Media Association will host a virtual Agentic AI master class Feb. 19 to 26, exploring how agentic artificial intelligence is reshaping news products, platforms and revenue models, from agent-driven systems to discovery and monetization strategies. Register by Feb. 13 to receive early-bird discounts.

>> Rural Revenue Transformation Workshop: The Reynolds Journalism Institute will host its inaugural Rural Revenue Transformation Workshop April 12–15 in Columbia, Mo., for news, information and community leaders serving rural, low-income and geographically dispersed communities. The hands-on event focuses on building sustainable revenue strategies tailored to rural news organizations. Applications close Saturday, Feb. 14, at 1 a.m. EST.

​​>> Lead with Influence: This interactive online leadership program runs March 3 through April 7 and is designed to help informal but influential leaders turn workplace challenges into career opportunities. Participants meet weekly for six 90-minute sessions to build skills in navigating workplace dynamics, pitching ideas, working across styles and giving feedback, with peer connection via Slack and session recordings available. The program cost is $599 and applications are due Feb. 16.

>> TJA Reporting Fellowship: The Trans Journalists Association’s Reporting Fellowship is offering seven journalists a six-month program to pursue innovative, mission-aligned reporting projects that promote accurate, nuanced coverage of trans rights and communities, providing mentorship, virtual professional development, and a $5,000 stipend plus travel and lodging for an in-person event at the fellowship’s end; applications close Feb. 20, with fellows notified by March 20.

>> Initiative in Reporting on Race and Criminal Justice: Columbia Journalism School’s Lipman Center is accepting applications for its 2026 grants supporting in-depth, yearlong reporting projects on racial and human rights abuses in the U.S. criminal justice system. Up to five grants of $30,000 to $50,000 will be awarded to local newsrooms and independent journalists to cover issues related to policing, prosecution, courts and incarceration. Funds may support data work, staffing, FOIA requests or travel. Applications are due Feb. 27 and projects must be completed within one year.

>> The Fulcrum 2026 summer journalism fellowship: The Fulcrum is accepting applications for its 10-week summer fellowship for journalism undergrad and graduate students interested in covering democracy and civic life through a solutions journalism lens. Fellows receive mentoring, reporting opportunities and publication with The Fulcrum while building accountability and engagement skills. Applications are due Friday, Feb. 27.

>> 2026 Newmark reporting workshop on the aging beat: The Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY is offering a three-day in-person intensive reporting workshop in New York City May 4-6 for journalists with at least three years of reporting experience to learn about developments and perspectives on aging. Participants receive six months of remote mentorship, plus travel reimbursement, lodging, food and a $1,000 stipend. Deadline: Feb. 27 at 11:59 p.m.

>> SNF Agora visiting fellows program: The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University is accepting applications for its 2026–27 Visiting Fellows program, which supports scholars and practitioners advancing work on democracy, civic life and public institutions through research, collaboration and public engagement. The focus for this fellowship year is democracy and the media. Applications are due March 2.

>> Info session: 2026 LPC playbook grants: The Listening Post Collective will host an information session Feb. 9 at 1 p.m. EST on its 2026 Listen grant application process. LPC will share an overview of regional funding priorities and an updated application process for this cycle, followed by a Q&A session. Applications close March 8.

>> Al Neuharth Free Spirit and Journalism Conference: Freedom Forum will host its annual conference June 21–26 in Washington, D.C., bringing together selected high school juniors interested in journalism for workshops, newsroom visits and conversations with professional journalists focused on the First Amendment, media ethics and career pathways. The program is fully funded and covers travel, lodging and meals. Applications are due March 15.

>> Transforming Crime Coverage (2026): Poynter will offer a nine-week online seminar, Transforming Crime Coverage, for U.S.-based newsroom teams to strengthen crime and public safety reporting. Apply by March 18 to audit coverage, implement a sustainable newsroom policy and receive coaching. Teams must include a crime reporter and an editor with authority to implement policy changes. Sessions meet Wednesdays from April 29 to June 24 and include six two-hour virtual sessions plus one-on-one coaching. Tuition is $499, with limited need-based scholarships.

