News leaders face decisions on how to deploy their resources for coverage of elections — including the local races for mayor, city council, school boards and more that affect people deeply and daily. How might editors better allocate their finite resources? How might they help their community better understand the role they are trying to play?

In this webinar, API will discuss issues surrounding this year’s elections, including:

How mission statements for election coverage can strengthen your position in your community

How a “Stop Doing” list can help you make strategic decisions about your resources

News leaders who attend can plan to leave with actionable frameworks for their newsrooms.

This session will include time for Q&A to discuss these tools and challenges with peers and experts.

Thursday, April 25 · 1 – 2pm EDT. Register here.

This webinar is part of a seven-part API and AP webinar series to support news organizations’ evolving needs around local elections and democracy.