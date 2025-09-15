Join the American Press Institute’s Liz Worthington to learn about how a collaboration toolkit can help prepare your newsroom for working with influencers and trusted messengers in your community, grow audiences and improve engagement.

Collaborations are key for ensuring your journalism spans markets and audiences, but let’s be real — there are often too few of us to reach everyone, everywhere.

In this session, we’ll explore key elements of effective collaboration and add a dash of innovation by daring to include local, trusted messengers. Can your collaborations extend beyond the people and sourcesyou already know to build trust with new audiences? Can partnerships with community messengers or local creators increase your organizational capacity? Yes to both.

Join us on Sept. 23 to talk about:

How to plan for a partnership with influencers, creators and trusted messengers

Steps for creating cultures of collaboration within your news organization to support trust, communication and creativity

Recent learnings from API’s second Influencers Learning Cohort

Find resources and read takeaways from our work with local media organizations in API’s guide to influencer collaborations.

This session is open to all journalists, and especially great for:

News Revenue Hub clients interested in exploring external partnerships while building organizational capacity

Any news leaders or journalists looking to get started on collaborations with influencers, creators or trusted messengers

Media professionals looking for ideas to grow audiences and improve community engagement

Questions or comments for the organizers? Submit them when you register here.