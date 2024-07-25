Thursday, August 29 | 1 – 2pm EDT | Register here

The latest survey from the Center for Innovation and Sustainability in Local Media found that 70% of local journalists experienced work-related burnout. The CISLM Local News Burnout Report and the RJI-Smith Geiger research on The Burnout Crisis in Journalism further support this. Burnout is an “occupational phenomenon,” but most of us don’t have the power to change the organizations we work for.

In this self-reflective session, journalists will contribute anonymously to a series of prompts to learn actionable insights for reassessing and repairing their relationships with work. Created specifically for those working within a news organization, this session will help journalists assess where they sit on the stress spectrum, understand what is inside and outside of their control and self-prescribe a set of actions for election season to combat their unique blend of burnout.

This webinar is part of a seven-part API and AP webinar series to support news organizations’ evolving needs around local elections and democracy.

Speaker

Samantha Ragland is API’s vice president of journalism programs, where she leads API’s efforts to promote cultural transformation and business sustainability in media, helping news organizations serve diverse readers and communities more effectively. Previously, Ragland was a member of the faculty at The Poynter Institute for Media Studies where she also served as director of the Leadership Academy for Women in Media.

While at Poynter, Ragland created custom workshops based on newsroom needs, including trauma and resiliency training developed in collaboration with clinical psychologists. She was also co-director of the Poynter-Koch Media and Journalism Fellowship program for early-career reporters. Ragland regularly taught subjects such as overcoming imposter syndrome, increasing creativity and collaboration, managing digital strategy, building a resilient team culture and more.

Ragland has 14 years of news industry experience and previously led digital content strategy at the USA Today Network and managed digital storytelling at The Palm Beach Post. She earned a master’s degree in journalism from Syracuse University and a bachelor’s degree in English from Western Kentucky University. She’s an active member of and coach for digitalwomenleaders.com.