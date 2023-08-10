Need to Know: August 10, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: More countries are asking Google and Meta to pay for the news (Quartz)

But did you know: The value of news content to Google is way more than you think (Tech Policy Press)

A recent study in Switzerland found that Google users benefited greatly from the media content that is featured on the search engine, even if they don't click through to an article. Courtney C. Radsch of the UCLA Institute for Technology, Law & Policy writes that these users' needs are met simply by seeing these news results. The study found that, when users were asked to search for information on a topic but not given news results in their Google feed, they were more likely to look for information on an alternative platform.

+ Noted: The Atlantic’s ad business takes a short-term hit as it focuses on profitability (Axios); Reach out to the Center for Media Engagement if you’re interested in writing a short story about the impact of climate change on your local area (journalists will be compensated) as part of a study

API UPDATE

API announces the Civic Discourse and Community Voices Fund 2023

This grant opportunity is designed to empower local and community-based news organizations with funds and peer learning to begin or enhance civic discourse initiatives, paying special attention to the diversity of voices and people included in such work.

Please read all details below before applying by August 21 at 8 p.m. ET. We anticipate notifying applicants of decisions on September 1. Have questions? Want to get ideas for a potential project? You can sign up for group Q&A sessions TODAY with Kevin Loker, director of strategic partnerships and research.

REVENUE ROUNDUP

Do the ‘right things’ and funding will follow (Local Media Association)

In just over two years, RJ Media Group in Connecticut raised over $1 million for its Latino Communities Reporting Lab. Publisher Liz White writes that the key to starting was listening to their community; her team launched a five-month listening tour that included 82 conversations, four focus groups and 51 survey responses. “The more listening you do, the more creative you are and the more open you are to collaboration, the more a variety of funding paths will present themselves,” White writes.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Helping each other navigate obscure records and obdurate sources (Nieman Storyboard)

Digging up detailed information, especially from government sources, can be a frustrating experience for reporters, who are often stymied by vague responses or unhelpful answers — when they get any reply at all. Jacqui Banaszynski argues that as journalists’ work becomes more isolated, partnerships between journalists and newsrooms are becoming more crucial to help reporters learn key skills and build their knowledge base. Journalists, she writes, should “never hesitate when seeking information from government officials and employees on behalf of the public. You’re doing your job — and should insist that they do theirs.”

OFFSHORE

Australia’s national broadcaster shuts down almost all accounts on Elon Musk’s X (The Guardian)

The Australian Broadcasting Company is shutting down most of its Twitter accounts due to costs and “toxic interactions” on the platform. Only four accounts will remain on the platform. Some ABC shows and journalists had already left the platform earlier in the year after experiencing an increase in abuse. The network has said that its audience is more likely to be on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

OFFBEAT

Would ESPN embrace gambling? You can bet on it. (Poynter)

On Tuesday, ESPN announced that it was launching ESPN Bet, a branded sportsbook with casino owner Penn Entertainment. The digital betting platform will be up-and-running this fall in 16 states. The network has addressed concerns related to journalistic integrity and the risks of problematic gambling, saying that it will maintain its current editorial standards and put in place best practices and guidelines to encourage responsible gambling.

SHAREABLE

OpenAI funds new journalism ethics initiative (Axios)