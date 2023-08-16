Need to Know: August 16, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: How strategic lawsuits are used to silence journalism (VOA News)

But did you know: Report on anti-gay slur could put local news site out of business (The New York Times)

In 2021, the Wausau Pilot & Review in Wausau, Wis. reported that a local businessman had used a homophobic slur about a teenager in a county board meeting. The businessman and now state senator, Cory Tomczyk, denied using the word, which the paper had reported on after a tip from a reader. Tomczyk asked for a retraction, which the paper declined to print. He sued for defamation; his lawsuit was dismissed in April, but he has since filed an appeal. The Pilot & Review has now racked up almost $150,000 in legal bills, and founder Shereen Siewert says the outlet may close as a result.

API UPDATE

American Press Institute’s community listening sprint awards $15,000 in grants to five news organizations

The American Press Institute awarded grants to five news organizations participating in the Mobilizing News sprint for alumni of the Table Stakes Local News Transformation Program. Each participating organization received $3,000 to support its community listening efforts. The Buffalo News, the Fayetteville Observer, the Kansas City Star, the News Journal a.k.a. Delaware Online and Texas Metro News have all received funding to support their community engagement work.

Since June, the cohort has been learning from industry experts about growing trust with communities and creating workflows that support audience listening. The teams conducted community canvassing and have begun planning listening sessions to help them learn about new opportunities to serve and partner with their communities.

Trust Tip: Help your audience spot bad information (Trusting News)

Most journalists wish the public were more news literate. It’s a reasonable wish — when bad information spreads it’s harmful to journalists and to the public. While we can’t control the spread of bad or inaccurate news, what we can do is give our users basic knowledge about the news-gathering process to help empower them to be smarter about their own news consumption. The more your audience understands how to spot fact-based information, the more likely they are to turn to organizations like yours as a trusted news source.

Earlier this year, The News Literacy Project released a tool for the public called Rumor Guard. The tool helps people determine when information spreading on social media may be “fake news” or contain misinformation. Newsrooms could easily share this tool — on social, in a newsletter, linking to it in a story itself — as a standalone resource to help their audience become smarter news consumers. But it will likely be most impactful to share whenever a news organization sees rumors spreading in their community.

+ Don’t forget to apply for API’s Civic Discourse and Community Voices Fund by August 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

TRY THIS AT HOME

In The Verge’s new newsletter, there are links and there are links (Nieman Lab)

The Verge recently launched a new newsletter, Installer, a round-up of technology-related news stories and tips. And, Joshua Benton writes, the newsletter has two different ways of linking out of the newsletter — adding (link) in a parenthetical for bolded items, while simply hyperlinking text in other cases. The style has two goals, according to David Pierce, the newsletter’s writer. The first is to ensure that, no matter how the newsletter appears in an email software, it’s clear where to find the bolded link. The other is to make obvious to the reader that the bolded link is the *primary* item referred to in a section; the other links are more “supporting materials.”

OFFSHORE

Why Sweden’s dominant news publisher is expanding into English-speaking market (Press Gazette)

Bonnier News is the largest news publisher in Sweden, and it hopes to replicate its success worldwide — starting in Ireland. Bonnier owns dozens of publications in Sweden, controlling roughly half of the market, and CEO Anders Eriksson said that the company has little room for growth in its home country. But he thinks there’s potential for Bonnier to expand in English-language media, where he sees growth potential for digital subscriptions, particularly in northern Europe.

OFFBEAT

TikTok is letting people shut off its infamous algorithm—and think for themselves (Wired)

TikTok users in the European Union will soon be able to choose whether to turn off the social media network’s famously addictive content-selection algorithm. Users will instead be able to see trending videos in their area, as well as a chronological feed of “following and friends” channels. “An opt-out feature is a great step toward protecting cognitive liberty, the fundamental right to self-determination over our brains and mental experiences,” writes Nita Farahany. The decision is in response to the EU’s Digital Services Act, which is an attempt to regulate digital services and artificial intelligence.

SHAREABLE

An alarming pattern: Climate disasters hit, and Spanish-language misinformation spreads (NBC News)

Spanish-language misinformation around climate change has grown as a result of recent climate disasters, according to a recent report. Extreme weather and media coverage of climate policies are often opportunities for social media accounts to spread false information, including conspiracy theories that climate change is a hoax or that there is a weather control program operated by a research station. Spanish-language misinformation often flies under the radar of social media moderation teams.