Need to Know: August 17, 2023

You might have heard: Pink slime news is spreading in news deserts (Texas Public Radio)

But did you know: Courier Newsroom plots expansion ahead of 2024 election (Axios)

Courier Newsroom, a local newsroom with a progressive lens that currently operates eight newsrooms across the country, plans to launch newsrooms in Texas and New Hampshire this fall. The organization is transparent about its partisan leanings and funding — it’s backed in part by George Soros — which publisher Tara McGowan says differentiates it from “pink slime” news organizations that hide their biases. Current Courier offerings include bilingual coverage, newsletters and a local radio show, and the organization plans on launching a national “pro-Democracy” vertical this fall. It’s part of a media firm that aims to tackle disinformation by funding openly partisan newsrooms.

+ Noted: What’s at stake as two Republicans in Congress push resolution on how media cover shootings (The Tennessean); 9 in 10 LGBTQ journalists face abuse and harassment, report finds (journalism.co.uk); Here’s what happened when Texas Tribune sharpened its newsletter strategy (News Revenue Hub)

API UPDATE

Empowering local newsrooms with comprehensive community dashboards (Reynolds Journalism Institute)

Han Vu, an RJI Student Innovation Fellow who partnered with the American Press Institute this summer, has created a community dashboard using Census Bureau data to help newsrooms easily access community indicators such as demographics and socioeconomic factors. The variables align with what API’s Source Matters tool tracks, allowing newsrooms to compare the demographics of the sources they use to Census data. Vu kept the dashboard simple, highly functional, and easily replicable and updateable so that journalists can create their own versions.

REVENUE ROUNDUP

Five grant-writing tips for news organizations (Local Media Association)

Grants can be an impactful source of revenue for newsrooms. Terese Kartholl, director of journalism funding initiatives at Local Media Association, offers advice to journalists who want to explore grant funding. First, ensure your project truly fits within the foundation’s parameters. Don’t hesitate to reach out to program officers, who may offer feedback on submitting a successful application — but come prepared with knowledge of the organization and the questions you want answered. When writing the application, avoid industry jargon and instead echo the language the foundation uses on their website and grant announcements to connect your proposal with their mission. Be specific with your budget and don’t underestimate the amount you’ll need, and clearly outline the project’s outcomes and impact.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Journalism with a PhD: The Conversation is pairing up academics with reporters for big investigations (Nieman Lab)

Nonprofit news organization The Conversation typically publishes articles written by academics and edited by journalists using a lens of accessibility and public interest. Kurt Eichenwald, the outlet’s senior investigative editor, saw an opportunity to partner with David Maimon, the director of the Evidence-Based Cybersecurity Research Group at Georgia State University on his research and expertise about the Dark Web. After a four-month investigation, The Conversation published its first foray into investigative reporting. This new model relies on academic research on topics of public interest that local newsrooms may not have the capacity to explore, paired with reporting and writing that is impactful to general audiences.

OFFSHORE

Russia expels Politico reporter (Politico)

After 10 years of reporting from Russia, Politico Europe journalist Eva Hartog was told by Russia’s foreign ministry that her visa would not be extended. Hartog left the country and was given no additional information about how the decision was made. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the government has increasingly targeted foreign journalists and critics. Since the war began, Russia has required foreign journalists to reapply for visa and media accreditation every three months instead of once a year.

OFFBEAT

Google Chrome will summarize entire articles for you with built-in generative AI (The Verge)

Google’s AI-powered search will soon include a summary of articles viewed on the web. This new approach will pop up after a user clicks a link to a webpage via an icon, which will offer AI-generated key points from the article. The tool will only work on non-paywalled content. The updated search capability will first be rolled out to users participating in Google’s Search Labs program.

SHAREABLE

Marion County attorney withdraws search warrant against Kansas newspaper; returns items (KSHB-TV)

The search warrant the Marion Police Department used to raid the Marion County Record has been withdrawn and seized items have been released. The county attorney withdrew the warrant Wednesday morning and called for the public release of the affidavits, noting that there was not sufficient evidence connecting the alleged crime with the items seized. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case from the local police department, which alleged a reporter committed unlawful acts concerning computers following an investigation into a local prominent figure. KBI will proceed to investigate without the evidence, and an expert will assess the newspaper’s seized equipment to see if anything was accessed or altered.