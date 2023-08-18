Need to Know: August 18, 2023

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

On Wednesday, a lawyer for Marion County, Kansas withdrew a warrant that led to the raid of the Marion County Record last week. All items taken by police during the raid have been returned to the newsroom, and the county said that their investigation into unlawful computer crimes will continue without any review of the newspaper’s property. Over the weekend, dozens of news outlets had condemned the raid on the Marion County Record, calling newsroom seizures “the most potentially suppressive of free speech by the press and the public.” The co-owner of the newspaper, 98-year-old Joan Meyer, passed away shortly after the raid, which her son said was partly caused by the stress of the raids. These events didn’t stop the staff at the paper from putting out an issue this week; the front page headline read, “SEIZED… but not silenced.” (KSHB, CNN, The New York Times, KMUW)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

Google Chrome will summarize entire articles for you with built-in generative AI. The tool will only work on non-paywalled content. (The Verge)

In The Verge’s new newsletter, there are links and there are links. The idea is to help readers understand the most important link in a given section, regardless of how the newsletter is formatted by an email provider. (Nieman Lab)

Restart the presses? The closing of printing presses is making it difficult for small weekly newspapers, especially in rural areas, to stay open. (Medill Local News Initiative)

NEW FROM API

Empowering local newsrooms with comprehensive community dashboards (Reynolds Journalism Institute)

Han Vu, an RJI Student Innovation Fellow who partnered with the American Press Institute this summer, has created a community dashboard using Census Bureau data to help newsrooms easily access community indicators such as demographics and socioeconomic factors. The variables align with what API’s Source Matters tool tracks, allowing newsrooms to compare the demographics of the sources they use to Census data. Vu kept the dashboard simple, highly functional, and easily replicable and updateable so that journalists can create their own versions.

American Press Institute’s community listening sprint awards $15,000 in grants to five news organizations

The American Press Institute awarded grants to five news organizations participating in the Mobilizing News sprint for alumni of the Table Stakes Local News Transformation Program. Each participating organization received $3,000 to support its community listening efforts. The Buffalo News, the Fayetteville Observer, the Kansas City Star, the News Journal a.k.a. Delaware Online and Texas Metro News have all received funding to support their community engagement work.

+ Don’t forget to apply for API’s Civic Discourse and Community Voices Fund by August 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

SPECIAL EDITION: Local News and AI

Each Monday, Need to Know shares a special edition series focusing on top issues impacting today’s newsrooms.

API engineers weigh in on automation

API’s senior application engineer Stephen Jefferson and web applications engineer Marita Pérez Díaz have been closely following all the generative AI trends this year — including the assumption that certain products or technologies are silver bullets that fix huge categories of problems on their own. They sat down to discuss the trends they’re seeing, their favorite resources and what you need to know to continue evolving through this era.

+ Check out this six-week “starter pack” course from JournalismAI, and resources like Futurepedia, an AI tool directory with thousands of tools and plugins that serve a wide range of needs.

+ Look here for inspiration from the BBC on experimenting with AI to not only cover local news stories but to improve how content is delivered.

+ Write guidelines for the role of AI in your newsroom.

+ Dig into AI product development and adoption types (there’s a cake reference!) or approaches to product maintenance.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ Could “prying open the vault” to small business loans help save local news? (Nieman Lab)

+ How two pop culture Twitter accounts turned into the internet’s wire service (Vox)

+ The women’s magazines of 2023 are in a Facebook group and your inbox (The New York Times)