Need to Know: November 10, 2023

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

On Thursday, G/O Media announced that it is shutting down Jezebel — a few days after founder Anna Holmes reflected on the influential website’s role in how anger manifests itself online and on social media for The New Yorker. Earlier in the week, The China Project announced that it is shutting down, while Vice announced a large restructuring and another round of layoffs. (CNN, The New Yorker, The China Project, Variety)

Hearst Magazines has updated its social media policy to heavily restrict what staffers can say on social media about controversial events. In a document sent out Monday, staffers were told that even “liking” a controversial post could be grounds for termination, and employees were encouraged to report other staffers if they broke the rules. Last week, New York Times Magazine writer Jazmine Hughes resigned after violating a newsroom policy by signing a letter in support of Palestinians. (The Washington Post, The New York Times)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

A newspaper giant tried to diversify its staff. White workers sued. A new lawsuit claims that Gannett fired white employees and denied them career advancement opportunities in an effort to diversify its workforce. (The Washington Post)

How Russian falsehoods spread to the US through faux local news. Russian state media has created a series of fake local news websites, published propaganda and then linked to that propaganda from other fake websites, creating the illusion of credibility. (Poynter)

Journalism targeting children, teens explains Middle East conflict in age-appropriate ways. An Austrian weekly produced a series for children with three parts: What’s going on in Israel?; What to do when news scares you; and Why is there war? (INMA)

NEW FROM API

American Press Institute works with The Associated Press to strengthen local election reporting for 2024

Beginning this fall and throughout 2024, the American Press Institute and The Associated Press will collaborate to share resources and insights to support news organizations’ evolving needs around local elections and democracy. As news organizations review their 2023 election coverage and look ahead to 2024, this effort will seek to provide local outlets with the resources they need to strengthen understanding of American democracy.

This month, AP will share local reporting tips in API’s election-focused Need to Know Special Edition, which will be published each Monday in November via API’s main email newsletter and on API’s website. The series will help journalists and media leaders take stock of their 2023 coverage — what worked well and what didn’t — to support their coverage planning for 2024. Read about our collaboration, see the AP’s reporting tips each week in this series as you map out your engagement — and take this 4-minute survey to help us better support you.

Nostalgia as a beat? How Newsday is turning look-back coverage into a surprise driver of new subscribers (Better News)

From favorite diners to long-shuttered dance clubs, readers of all ages love waxing about the way things used to be. Long Island-based Newsday has seen a burgeoning interest in notalgia stories since early 2019 but it was during the height of the pandemic that the lifestyle-entertainment team began to treat this coverage as a beat. The key has been to focus on local nostalgia — area restaurants, historical events — rather than broader cultural trends.

API Tech Talks x Table Stakes: Newsletter strategies for revenue, retention

Alumni of the Table Stakes Local News Transformation Program are invited to join an API Tech Talks conversation about newsletter strategies for revenue and retention at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16. Register here.

API’s newsroom success manager, Shay Totten, will share expert tips on newsletter program evaluation, planning and experimentation. We’ll talk about how news organizations can:

Use data to improve how they listen to and learn from readers

Create newsletters that respond to the needs of your communities

Generate revenue and foster retention

Experiment with new approaches (courses, pop-ups and more)

Exclusive private coaching: After the session, attendees can sign up for 45 minutes of newsletter strategy coaching with Shay Totten. A limited number of spots will be available.

Alumni are encouraged to bring a fellow TS colleague to the session. Not sure if your news organization is part of the Table Stakes network? Check here.

SPECIAL EDITION: Plan for Local 2024

Each Monday, Need to Know shares a special edition series focusing on top issues impacting today’s newsrooms. In Plan for Local 2024. Kevin Loker, director of strategic partnerships and research, helps you take stock of your 2023 local election coverage — what worked well and what didn’t — to support your planning for 2024. We aim to help you take notes now to strengthen your engagement and audience work ahead of next November.

Bring these questions to your election retrospective

Here is a list of questions to aid your election coverage retrospective. It’s designed to help you discuss not just everything around Election Day — what’s likely on your mind most now — but how you serve your community with relevant coverage before and after an election. How are those relationships formed — and how do they continue long after results are final?

Insights from The Associated Press: Navigating elections and misinformation

The 2024 election is just around the corner, and misinformation around voting and elections persists. Expertise in voting procedures and trends is crucial to debunking online falsehoods and effectively covering elections. Here are some key points to be aware of when preparing for the 2024 election:

Challenges are likely to arise: Elections rely on a large workforce of professionals assisted by a mix of full-time, part-time and temporary workers and masses of poll workers. Mistakes can happen. Understanding officials’ plans to address these issues can provide important context when problems occur.

How people vote matters: Mail voting surged during the 2020 pandemic as voters sought to avoid crowded polling places. For the 2022 midterms, a noteworthy number returned to voting in person on Election Day. Gauging how people will vote in 2024 will impact not only decisions about how to allocate poll workers and equipment, but also when results are reported.

Assess polling threats: While misinformation about U.S. elections persists, there are credible threats to local elections. Be prepared for the 2024 election by asking your local elections officials about the threats and vulnerabilities that concern them.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ How big a threat does misinformation pose to democracy? (Nieman Lab)

+ The people who ruined the internet (The Verge)