Need to Know: November 14, 2023

You might have heard: Israel-Hamas war takes deadly toll on journalists covering the conflict (PBS)

But did you know: Hundreds of journalists sign letter protesting coverage of Israel (The Washington Post)

More than 750 journalists from dozens of news organizations — including Reuters, the Los Angeles Times, the Boston Globe and The Washington Post — have signed a letter condemning Western media's coverage of the Israel-Gaza war. The move is risky for some of the journalists; reporters have been fired for sharing political beliefs that could open them up to accusations of bias. The letter suggests that news outlets should use terms like apartheid, ethnic cleansing and genocide in relation to Israel's actions in Gaza, at least to note that some human rights organizations use this language. The letter also argues that there has not been widespread condemnation of the killing of journalists in this war.

+ Noted: Israel holds off on threatened shut-down of Al Jazeera locally (Reuters); Liberal outlet Courier expands ahead of 2024 (Semafor); RSF and 16 partners unveil Paris Charter on AI and Journalism (Reporters Without Border)

How The Guardian designed its thoughtful new long-form mag (It’s Nice That)

This week, the Guardian published its news long-form magazine, The Long Read Magazine, in the UK. The 100-page publication was inspired by readers’ requests to read long, immersive pieces in print, without the distractions of screens and the internet. Considerable time was spent formatting and designing the magazine to be as relaxing as possible to read, from the font — an old Guardian typeface called Mercury that provides a visual separation between the magazine and publication’s daily news content — to the column width and the full page photography.

President’s war against ‘fake news’ raises alarms in South Korea (The New York Times)

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his allies have begun attacking the news media, particularly one critical of the president and his government, for “spreading fake news.” Police have raided newsrooms and homes of journalists, and Yoon has used lawsuits, state regulators and criminal investigations to crack down on what he calls the spread of disinformation. Local critics have accused him of suppressing speech and rolling back the country’s hard-fought gains in press freedom.

We watched 1,000 TikToks in one sitting. The algorithm served up a shocking number of ads, rivaling network TV. (Business Insider)

The typical Gen Zer spends 79 minutes per day on TikTok, and users are saying there’s been an increase in ads and promotional content. In an informal experiment, two reporters each watched 500 TikTok videos and slideshows over three hours, and found that roughly one-third of the content they saw was some form of advertising. Both said that they weren’t conscious of how much advertising they were seeing until they started tracking it.

