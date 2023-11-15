Need to Know: November 15, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: How journalists can best engage audiences on climate change (International Journalists’ Network)

But did you know: How audiences around the world engage with climate change news (Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism)

According to a new study on how people in eight countries access news and information about climate change, more than half (55%) of people access climate news on a weekly basis, including roughly 50% of Americans. But 22% say they actively avoid news about climate change. In the U.S., 42% of people say they trust the news media as a source of information on the subject, and 79% said they were concerned about false or misleading information about climate change. The survey found that 43% of Americans said that their country is currently being affected by climate change.

+ Noted: Former Gannett Media president Maribel Perez Wadsworth to lead Knight Foundation (Poynter); The Lenfest Institute for Journalism announces 17 inaugural Philadelphia Local News Sustainability Initiative grantees (The Lenfest Institute); Insider co-founder Henry Blodget steps down, publisher changes name back to Business Insider (The Wall Street Journal); Beyoncé reporter hired by Gannett after buzzy job posting (CNN); Media jobs slashed amid soft ad market (Axios); Reynolds Journalism Institute and SmithGeiger tackle burnout with industry-wide survey (Missouri School of Journalism)

API UPDATE

Trust Tip: Explain what sets your coverage apart with your “About Us” page (Trusting News)

AfroLA, a startup in Los Angeles, recently published a new “About Us” page that succinctly and effectively shares the news organization’s goals and mission — and importantly, how their coverage will be different. At the top of the About page, there is a section titled “What sets AfroLA apart.” It dives into the approach and mission of their coverage.

In this section, they get really clear about their coverage goals and explain how they aim to cover the Black community in LA differently than other news organizations. They also use a quick bullet point list to share what kind of news you can expect to see from them (and what news you WON’T see from them).

Explaining what stories you expect to cover helps users understand what to expect and what not to. This can prevent them from making assumptions (which, remember, are most likely to be negative) about why they are seeing some stories covered and not others.

API Tech Talks x Table Stakes: Newsletter strategies for revenue, retention

Alumni of the Table Stakes Local News Transformation Program are invited to join an API Tech Talks conversation about newsletter strategies for revenue and retention at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16. Register here. Not sure if your news organization is part of the Table Stakes network? Check here.

Live events series sprint for Table Stakes alumni

Applications are open for API’s sprint cohort for Table Stakes alumni on creating a live event series.

The event series sprint, beginning in January 2024, will help participating news organizations launch a three-event series and develop their own playbook for in-person newsroom-led events.

Cross-department teams of 3 to 5 will work to plan, promote and hold a series of three journalism-focused events. Teams will receive expert guidance from guest instructors and a dedicated coach, as well as the API Table Stakes team.

By the end of the program, participants will have held at least one in-person event that can be considered a prototype for future events in a three-part series. Participating organizations may apply for a grant of up to $5,000 to support their events. Apply for the cohort by December 4.

Tell API and AP how to support your election coverage

The American Press Institute and The Associated Press want to support your 2024 election coverage. Read about our collaboration, and take this 4-minute survey to help us better support you.

TRY THIS AT HOME

New York Times uses machine learning to create a smarter paywall (INMA)

When the New York Times launched its metered paywall, all non-subscriber users had access to the same number of stories. Now, its Dynamic Meter sets personalized limits for users, which customizes how many stories a registered (but not paying) reader can see. This causal machine learning model continues to take in new information to determine if a user is likely to convert into a subscriber or be turned away entirely by hitting a paywall.

OFFSHORE

How conspiracy groups in Spain worked to undermine the media literacy project of the Maldita.es foundation (International Press Institute)

Spanish fact-checking organization Maldita.es was the victim of a disinformation campaign earlier this year, according to a new case study from the International Press Institute. In April and May, Maldita.es toured around Spain on a bus, helping members of the public identify disinformation and scams. In response, conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers protested outside of planned stops, calling the group “censors” and “accomplices of genocide.” The protest campaign was organized on Telegram and X, formerly Twitter.

OFFBEAT

AI companies are running out of training data (Futurism)

Researchers are finding that they are running out of high-quality training data for generative AI — a limit that could restrict the growth of the industry. Some companies are experimenting with “synthetic data”, or data produced by AI, but research has shown that AI models trained on AI input demonstrating an “inbreeding effect” that produces unreadable outputs. One other option is for companies that hold large, high-quality datasets to sell this information to AI companies, creating a competition for valuable datasets.

SHAREABLE

Publishers double down on events heading into 2024 (Digiday)