Need to Know: November 16, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Sinclair nixes Univision affiliation, ending local Spanish broadcasts (The Seattle Times)

But did you know: Univision, the Spanish language news giant, shifts its approach to Trump (The Washington Post)

Former president Donald Trump hosted three Univision executives at Mar-a-Lago last week, resulting in an hour-long interview that emphasized how well Trump is polling among Latino voters and avoided difficult questions about immigration. Following the meeting, Univision execs canceled Biden campaign ads set to run alongside the interview as well as a previously-booked interview with Biden’s Hispanic media director to respond to the Trump interview after it aired. The series of events has raised concerns with some Univision journalists and Democrats eager to partner with the network after Trump bashed it during the 2020 election. Mexican media company Grupo Televisa, which is known for its close relationships with Mexican politicians, merged with Univision in 2021.

+ Noted: IWMF offers newsroom safety training to local newsrooms across the U.S., starting in key swing states likely to receive heightened attention in 2024 (IWMF); Democracy Fund invests $4 million in multi-year grants to support newsrooms that center people of color (Democracy Fund); Three questions with The Emancipator’s new editor-in-chief (The Boston Globe); Meta allows ads claiming rigged 2020 election on Facebook, Instagram (The Wall Street Journal)

API UPDATE

How The Sumter Item uses short-form storytelling across platforms to reach Gen Z (Better News)

The Sumter Item is the only local news source for three counties in rural South Carolina, and it wanted to engage younger readers beyond its high school sports coverage. The Item held community feedback sessions where they focused on Gen Z audiences and their lack of engagement with The Item, local news and their community. The editorial team decided to cover students’ academic achievements like they do high school sports — with video, print and digital storytelling. Gen Z audiences engage most with the videos. The Item plans on turning the series into a platform that includes roundtable discussions, merchandise, student-created content and awards shows.

+ Failing forward with audience engagement: Lessons from three newsrooms’ missteps (Better News)

REVENUE ROUNDUP

The Guardian sees record U.S. reader revenue (Axios)

The Guardian’s digital reader revenue will make up about 57% of its total U.S. business, breaking records and helping offset a slowdown in advertising. Revenue from U.S. readers — all donation-based — will account for a third of The Guardian’s global digital reader revenue this year. The outlet has grown its staff by 35% this year and has launched several newsletters.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Journalism professor’s six-word mantra is a blueprint for how news outlets should cover the 2024 race (CNN)

New York University journalism professor Jay Rosen is encouraging newsrooms to plan their election coverage with one mantra in mind: “Not the odds, but the stakes.” With Donald Trump on the ballot in 2024, democracy is at stake, and newsrooms need to emphasize what the country could look like both during and after a second Trump presidency instead of traditional “horse race” coverage. Engaging with Trump’s rhetoric is challenging, especially when it comes to avoiding accusations of bias. Rosen said he’s seeing some stakes coverage at the national level — an encouraging sign as we head into 2024.

OFFSHORE

Slovakian prime minister sparks alarm with threat to restrict media (The Guardian)

Slovakia’s new prime minister Robert Fico has been in office for less than a month and has threatened to restrict news media access to his office, calling several leading media outlets hostile and “enemy’s media.” Fico’s comments against the country’s public broadcaster and independent media outlets have raised concerns about press freedom in Slovakia from press executives and news watchdogs. Fico has served as prime minister previously but resigned after the murders of a national investigative reporter and his fiancee in 2018.

OFFBEAT

Telegraph journalists told use of ChatGPT will result in same sanctions as plagiarism (Press Gazette)

Staff at The Telegraph are forbidden from using AI-generated text in copy due to the legal and editorial risks, including the concern that information entered into chatbots may surface elsewhere. However, the outlet’s guidelines pave the way for the use of AI for “back office” tasks. Journalists that turn in copy generated even partly by AI “will be subject to the same sanctions as there would be for plagiarism,” and editors are not allowed to use AI tools for copy editing. AI can be used to generate story ideas, suggest headlines and offer research assistance — which must be verified before publication.

SHAREABLE

Where local news is scarce — and why it matters (American Communities Project)

A new survey from the American Communities Project dives into media distrust in news deserts. Rural areas are the most lacking in local news — more than 200 counties are news deserts with no local newspaper at all. The lack of local news is related to lower voter participation as well as increases in corruption, misinformation, polarization and distrust in media. At least three quarters of researched community types, including Native American Lands, Aging Farmlands, Hispanic Centers, Evangelical Hubs and the African American South, don’t have daily newspapers.