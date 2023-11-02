Need to Know: November 2, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: U.S. adults under 30 now trust information from social media almost as much as from national news outlets (World Economic Forum)

But did you know: Content creators surge past legacy media as news hits a tipping point (The Washington Post)

During the early days of Covid lockdown, more people started turning to social media platforms for news than websites of traditional news outlets, according to a new report from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism. An army of creators has stepped up to offer news to social media audiences, creating a more diverse media ecosystem but draining resources from legacy news outlets that conduct original reporting. Additionally, while some popular news accounts are run by people trained in journalism, others are aggregators — and still others masquerade as journalists but spread misinformation. Many attributes of traditional news coverage — neutrality, abiding by a code of ethics, rigorous fact checking — aren’t present in these accounts, but that’s what makes them successful, writes Taylor Lorenz.

+ Noted: Media group calls for investigation into deaths of 34 journalists in Israel-Hamas war (The Hill); Condé Nast, publisher of Vogue, will cut 5% of its work force (The New York Times); Deepfake video impersonates VOA Russian service anchor, underscoring AI concerns (Voice of America); US media veterans back new trading firm with financial news arm (Financial Times); Forbes reporters say sources are concerned about new ownership of magazine (Semafor)

API UPDATE

Try these community-centered election strategies from the Tennessean (Better News)

The Tennessean began planning its 2023 city mayoral and Metro Council election coverage in September 2022 and focused on creating partnerships, building relationships, and creating content and events on multiple platforms. It also ensured that its opinion and news sections collaborated to coordinate coverage. The Tennessean sent out short but meaningful candidate questionnaires — 92% of candidates filled them out, and they drove tens of thousands of page views and hundreds of new subscriptions. It also partnered with a local news station, universities and a voting group to create a mayoral debate series, offered an easy-to-use candidate scorecard based on reader feedback, and used its opinion section to facilitate conversation.

REVENUE ROUNDUP

As news aggregator referral traffic slips, publishers turn their attention inward (Digiday)

Traffic driven by news aggregators has dropped about 5% from 2020, according to Chartbeat data, causing some publishers to reassess their content distribution and revenue share deals with these platforms. Publishers also face the challenge of not being able to track audience data or insert their own ads in syndicated content on news aggregators, leaving them questioning the value of aggregators.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How The Philadelphia Inquirer held the city’s police department accountable (The Lenfest Institute)

Last year, the Philadelphia Inquirer published an investigative report detailing how 11% of the city’s police force used a lucrative state disability benefit program to be deemed unable to work and eligible for a full salary with no tax deductions. The reporting had an impact — in a September follow up article, the Inquirer found that the number of officers on medical leave fell 46% from the publication of the article. The journalists involved in the reporting shared that they relied on records requests for the foundation of the article — and that they had to emphasize they were not looking for personally identifiable medical information. The reporters also had to stake out officers who were documented as injured but still working to confirm the discrepancy.

OFFSHORE

BBC launches emergency radio service for Gaza (Deadline)

The BBC has launched an emergency radio station, BBC News Arabic, which will go live tomorrow and share the latest news in Gaza as well as safety advice and where to access shelter, food and water. The program, produced out of London and Cairo, will start with one afternoon broadcast a day with plans to add a second early morning broadcast. The effort comes as communications from Gaza continue to be affected. This isn’t the first time the BBC has launched an emergency radio service — it has offered coverage in Sudan and Ukraine, as well as in Gaza 10 years ago.

OFFBEAT

Is it time to revisit undercover journalism? (Freedom of the Press Foundation)

Earlier this year, the Fourth Circuit appellate court agreed with PETA that an “ag-gag” law against undercover investigations at agricultural facilities could not be used against constitutionally-protected newsgathering. This further weakens the legal standing behind the landmark Food Lion case, where journalists who got jobs at Food Lion stores breached a duty of loyalty and trespassed due to their false pretenses. Although there may still be legal and ethical questions about surreptitious newsgathering, the public good of enforcing generally applicable laws needs to be weighed against the public harm of silencing journalists, writes Seth Stern.

SHAREABLE

When it comes to audience diversity, newsrooms are asking the wrong questions (Nieman Lab)

When Cityside reviewed its annual audience survey results, the newsroom was discouraged that respondents were largely older and white despite heavy investment in building relationships with younger and more diverse community members. But the Institute for Nonprofit News notes that this is a common experience for newsrooms — and stems from a focus on audience demographics instead of engagement. Richer, older, white audiences have a preference for email newsletters, where surveys are often sent out. Combined with a census-style survey approach, it’s hard to get the whole picture of an audience’s needs and habits. The INN has developed a survey approach that focuses on understanding how relationships are changing over time with different groups.