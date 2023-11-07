Need to Know: November 7, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: News organizations are increasing diversity efforts (Poynter)

But did you know: A newspaper giant tried to diversify its staff. White workers sued. (The Washington Post)

A new lawsuit claims that Gannett fired white employees and denied them career advancement opportunities in an effort to diversify its workforce. The complaint alleges that Gannet’s diversity policies “resulted in the termination of numerous well qualified workers based purely on their non-minority status,” while other former staffers claim they were told that certain positions could only be filled by a minority. Gannett has called the suit meritless. The Supreme Court’s recent ruling disallowing affirmative action on college campuses has led to an increase in litigation that seeks to discourage diversity efforts at private companies.

+ Noted: CBS launches fact-checking news unit to examine AI, deepfakes, misinformation (Variety); Pulitzer Board allows broadcast media sites to enter journalism prizes (Editor & Publisher); Gannett’s Taylor Swift reporter, revealed (Variety); Will Lewis named C.E.O. of The Washington Post (The New York Times); Colorado Sun donates shares in Colorado weeklies to the National Trust for Local News (The Colorado Sun)

API UPDATE

American Press Institute works with The Associated Press to strengthen local election reporting for 2024

Beginning this fall and throughout 2024, the American Press Institute and The Associated Press will collaborate to share resources and insights to support news organizations’ evolving needs around local elections and democracy. As news organizations review their 2023 election coverage and look ahead to 2024, this effort will seek to provide local outlets with the resources they need to strengthen understanding of American democracy.

This month, AP will share local reporting tips in API’s election-focused Need to Know Special Edition, which will be published each Monday in November via API’s main email newsletter and on API’s website. The series will help journalists and media leaders take stock of their 2023 coverage — what worked well and what didn’t — to support their coverage planning for 2024.

TECH TALKS TUESDAY

Research is shaping the relationship between journalism and AI communities

API’s Stephen Jefferson reflects on new AI publications: In just this past week, another wave of reports and announcements arrived that continue to shape how journalism and AI communities could better work together. Two major ones are a study from N/MA that showed the extent of news content use in generative AI tools today and makes suggestions on improvement, and the White House’s executive order that spells out safety-focused standards for AI development and use, including “authenticating official content.”

The guidelines implemented within tech companies and newsrooms are now being revised to better accommodate the new considerations. As this brings us closer to a more compatible environment with AI, I’m looking forward to more transparency from both communities to ensure the language being ‘coded’ into our businesses, practices and technology is shared. To define and enforce a rule is easy (ex. “Wear a mask”), but for others to learn, adopt and naturally follow that rule is another story if the reasoning and connection to its purpose is absent or misinterpreted.

TRY THIS AT HOME

The Verge’s dramatic redesign boosts loyalty even as readership dwindles (AdWeek)

Last year, The Verge redesigned its website with the goal of capturing users who were leaving Twitter. Since the redesign, publisher Helen Havlak says the site has done a better job at converting occasional visitors to loyal readers; from January to September, the base of readers who visit the site at least five times per month has increased 62%. Designing the site to be more like a social media platform, which is historically “stickier” than a traditional website, has included adding more live blogs and making comments more prominent.

OFFSHORE

South Africa’s City Press campaign with local banks offers financial boot camp for selected readers (INMA)

South African publisher City Press has partnered with Absa, one of the largest banks in the country, on a six-month financial wellness boot camp that helps readers learn to handle their finances. The idea came from City Press personal finance editor Maya Fisher-French, whose inbox was filled with people needing help with a variety of common financial issues, like saving for retirement or paying off debt. Six people are selected for each boot camp and paired with a financial advisor; their journey is documented by City Press across a variety of platforms.

OFFBEAT

Satellite companies are restricting Gaza images for news organizations (Semafor)

Companies that have been providing satellite images to news organizations have begun to restrict imagery from Gaza after The New York Times reported on the positions of Israeli tanks based on these pictures. Satellite image provider Planet Labs that it may modify some photos during active conflicts, and it and other providers are delaying some images. The companies have to balance the needs of commercial clients like news outlets with the interests of the U.S. government, which is also a client for many.

SHAREABLE

Can reporters make bets on sports they cover? We asked a dozen newsrooms. (Nieman Lab)

Sports reporters have a lot of inside information about professional sports leagues, but there are few rules that govern their ability to use this knowledge for financial gain. And as sports betting becomes more popular around the country, newsrooms are leaning into this increased interest to provide up-to-the-minute information for sports gamblers. But newsrooms around the country do not have consistent policies about if and how sports journalists can participate in sports betting; only a few have specific policies barring the practice.