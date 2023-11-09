Need to Know: November 9, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Mark Zuckerberg taps the strengths of WhatsApp (The New York Times)

But did you know: How news publishers are using WhatsApp Channels (Nieman Lab)

More than two billion people use WhatsApp, and the platforms recently launched Channels, “a one-way broadcast tool” that news publishers can use to share content and interact with followers. Publishers are hoping to encourage users to share content with friends and in group chats. One downside of the platform is that it does not offer many metrics — just the approximate number of people who viewed a post and the number of emoji reactions that each post received.

+ Related: First-gen social media users have nowhere to go (Wired)

+ Noted: Cityside is launching an independent, nonprofit newsroom for Richmond (The Oaklandside)

API UPDATE

Nostalgia as a beat? How Newsday is turning look-back coverage into a surprise driver of new subscribers (Better News)

From favorite diners to long-shuttered dance clubs, readers of all ages love waxing about the way things used to be. Long Island-based Newsday has seen a burgeoning interest in notalgia stories since early 2019 but it was during the height of the pandemic that the lifestyle-entertainment team began to treat this coverage as a beat. The key has been to focus on local nostalgia — area restaurants, historical events — rather than broader cultural trends.

API Tech Talks x Table Stakes: Newsletter strategies for revenue, retention

Alumni of the Table Stakes Local News Transformation Program are invited to join an API Tech Talks conversation about newsletter strategies for revenue and retention at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16. Register here.

API’s newsroom success manager, Shay Totten, will share expert tips on newsletter program evaluation, planning and experimentation. We’ll talk about how news organizations can:

Use data to improve how they listen to and learn from readers

Create newsletters that respond to the needs of your communities

Generate revenue and foster retention

Experiment with new approaches (courses, pop-ups and more)

Exclusive private coaching: TS alumni are invited to sign up for 45 minutes of newsletter strategy coaching with Shay Totten after attending the session. A limited number of spots will be available.

Alumni are encouraged to bring a fellow TS colleague to the session. Not sure if your news organization is part of the Table Stakes network? Check here.

REVENUE ROUNDUP

The New York Times hits 10 million subscribers (Poynter)

The New York Times has hit 10 million subscribers, and aims to have a total of 15 million by the end of 2027. In the quarter ending on September 30, the Times gained 210,000 digital-only subscribers and made a profit of $53.6 million — up 46.6% from the previous year. Times CEO Meredith Kopit Levien attributed the growth to the publications “bundling” of core news products with other sections like Wirecutter, The Athletic, Games and Cooking. More than one-third of the Times’ digital-only subscribers pay for more than one product.

TRY THIS AT HOME

ProPublica has created a Claim File Helper to help consumers get information from insurance companies (ProPublica)

As part of its larger series on how health insurance companies deny coverage, ProPublica has created a Claim File Helper to guide readers in uncovering more details about their insurance coverage denials. This information is crucial to helping consumers appeal denials, but insurance companies don’t make it clear that patients have the right to access this information in most cases. To use the Claim File Helper, users can answer a few questions about their situation and ProPublica’s helper will produce a request letter that can be sent to the insurance company digitally or in print.

OFFSHORE

Sydney Morning Herald, Age capitalize on video, reach 100,000 YouTube subscribers (INMA)

The YouTube channel for sister Australian newspapers The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age has hit 100,000 subscribers recently. The channel was created 10 years ago, but didn’t take off until recently, when the papers began commissioning original content for the platform and posting more frequently. While the type of content varies greatly, the channel has been redesigned to make all the videos and thumbnails consistent in look and feel. Growth Content Editor Sophia Phan writes that “a sharp and eye-catching thumbnail, and a clear and search-friendly headline is a recipe for success.”

OFFBEAT

Adobe is selling fake AI images of the war in Israel-Gaza (Crikey)

Adobe has allowed creators to upload and sell artificially-generated images as part of its stock image subscription service — including realistic but fictional images of the Israel-Hamas war. While the photos are clearly marked as AI-generated in Adobe’s system, they have been spread on social media without any disclosure. Cam Wilson writes that, as with traditional stock photography, some of the AI images are clearly staged, while others appear to be realistic, authentic wartime photos.

SHAREABLE

How Russian falsehoods spread to the US through faux local news (Poynter)