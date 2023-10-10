Need to Know: October 10, 2023

OFF THE TOP

Following the start of the Israel-Hamas war over the weekend, a flood of disinformation about the conflict spread online — particularly on X, formerly Twitter. Just last week, X removed the headlines of news articles posted to the site, making it harder to tell the difference between credible news outlets and memes. And the promoted “blue check marks” are now mostly paying subscribers, making it harder for legitimate news outlets on the ground to reach an audience. Elon Musk contributed to the confusion by promoting accounts that are known spreaders of misinformation, including one known for posting antisemitic comments.

API UPDATE

API gathers news leaders for World Mental Health Day

API is in Atlanta this week with news leaders from around the country to support mental health solutions for journalists. We all have a stake in strengthening our democracy by sustaining the health and well-being of the journalists who inform their communities. While we know there is a mental health crisis in this country, we also see news leaders stepping up and evolving the legacy culture of an industry inclined to deprioritize a person’s right to workplace well-being. Many thanks to sponsors RTDNA, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Atlanta Press Club for contributing to this event. Follow us on social media for updates from our work in Atlanta.

Register for a Table Stakes impact tracking session

For Table Stakes alumni: Join an interactive session on how to measure and share the impact of your journalism from 12 to 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 12. Anjanette Delgado, executive editor at the Detroit Free Press, will lead the training. Register here.

What will you learn? Whether or not your news organization is already tracking impact, this training will help:

Define what impact looks like for your news organizations

Gauge real-world change connected to your journalism

Enhance the impact of your storytelling and coverage

Monthly virtual sessions are open to all individual Table Stakes alums and coaches. Staff from Table Stakes alumni organizations are also invited to attend.

TECH TALK TUESDAY

BBC brings teams from across the company together to shape its response to AI (BBC)

From Marita Pérez Díaz, API’s web applications engineer: Like many other media organizations, BBC’s new AI guidelines said human oversight will be always present on any content where AI was used.

There is emphasis on transparency, data integrity and ethical considerations in a world where trusting in media that complies with journalistic standards is critical.

Some elements that I don’t see enough across the guidelines are the economic implications. Even when AI could help to reduce costs and automate repetitive tasks, the economic impact of computer use could be substantial and not sustainable for news organizations that may be already struggling financially.

Another point I am very interested in is how newsrooms will combat deep fakes and misinformation, and how newsrooms guidelines would include those efforts. In general, I believe there should be more emphasis and collaboration across multiple platforms to come up with strategies and tools specifically focused on detecting and reporting fake AI generated content. An example of those efforts is Factchequeado, a project that uses automation and human fact checkers to help U.S. journalists fight disinformation, especially in Hispanic communities.

TRY THIS AT HOME

New FOIA column ‘reveals’ all in The Washington Post (The Washington Post)

Last week, The Washington Post launched a new column that explains the paper’s process for finding and reporting on government documents. Revealing Records is anchored by the paper’s FOIA director, Nate Jones, and it will take readers “behind the scenes in unearthing public records, exposing the countless secrets hidden in government documents, and highlight how the records inform Post reporting.” Jones was part of a Post lawsuit against the U.S. military and the State Department that revealed that retired U.S. service members often went on to work for Persian gulf monarchies.

OFFSHORE

New Sunday paper launches in France amid spotlight on media ownership (The Guardian)

Over the weekend, La Tribune Dimanche became the first print newspaper to launch in France in a decade. The Sunday paper has started publishing amid scrutiny of France’s media ownership as the sole Sunday-only paper, Le Journal du Dimanche, has moved to the far right after being taken over by conservative billionaire Vincent Bolloré. The new paper’s president, Jean-Christophe Tortora, said he recently completed a tour of France, where he spoke with readers. “We found there’s a demand for a paper whose tone is calm and not anxiety inducing, which is not an opinion paper, which is not courting voters, doesn’t play on fears and is sincere and independent,” said Tortora.

OFFBEAT

The bots have come for podcasts (Semafor)

New podcasters are being approached by companies that offer to boost podcast downloads and help shows move to the top of podcast charts. Taking advantage of these offers may get podcasters in trouble with advertisers, who often specify in their contracts that audience numbers must be reached organically. Major podcast advertisers and audio companies have begun looking closely at download numbers to ensure that the numbers aren’t suspicious. One podcast executive said that these services are mostly used “to satisfy a talent’s ego, or to satisfy an advertiser who isn’t really looking too closely at the numbers.”

SHAREABLE

