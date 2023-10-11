Need to Know: October 11, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: What young workers miss without the ‘power of proximity’ (The New York Times)

But did you know: What happens to journalism when journalists work and meet remotely instead of together? (Medill Local News Initiative)

A combination of factors have diminished the idea of a newsroom, writes Mark Caro, a trend that is impacting the future of journalism. It's impossible to create the same collaborative dynamics online that exist in person, and the act of physically leaving your neighborhood to go to an office helps connect journalists with their communities. But, he notes, the large open-plan newsroom didn't exist in the same way before World War I, and plenty of reporters worked out of government buildings or were reporting from the streets.

API UPDATE

Trust Tip: Explain subscriber-only content (Trusting News)

Many people have the perception that journalism is, and should be, free. Research shows if people knew about the financial state of journalism, they might be more likely to pay for news. But many newsrooms haven’t gotten on the record about this or ever really told the story of why their news costs money.

This can be problematic when newsrooms make changes in the type, frequency or availability of content without telling their audience why. Say you decrease the number of stories people can read before hitting the paywall, or you make specific content available just to paying subscribers. Will your audience know why you’re making these changes? Will they see the unique value of the news you’re offering? Will they understand how vital subscriptions are to the survival of your newsroom?

Of course, the answer is likely no. And if you’re not telling them, they will make assumptions about how money relates to your journalism. That’s why it’s so important newsrooms thoughtfully get on the record about why their news costs money.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How newsrooms can protect women journalists from online hate (The Fix)

Female journalists around the world are more likely to face online abuse and violence than their male colleagues, but newsrooms often fail to intervene or support their employees. Chris Tenove, author of the Global Reporting Centre’s “Not Just Words” report on online abuse, told Priyal Shah that newsrooms should be monitoring online attacks against their journalists and offering legal and therapeutic resources for anyone affected. Tenove also says newsrooms need to take a public stand in support of their journalists; often, female journalists say the hardest part of harassment is the silence from their employers.

OFFSHORE

How Haaretz used existing processes to cover the unfolding war in Israel (CNN)

Esther Solomon, the editor-in-chief of Israeli newspaper Haaretz, was able to mobilize her 400-person newsroom quickly on Saturday after Hamas attacked Israel. In recent months, Haaretz had been building an infrastructure via WhatsApp that allowed teams to communicate easily. This system was designed to help cover pro-democracy protests around the country, but it was used to swiftly publish critical reporting on the war. The paper published hundreds of stories in a 72-hour period, providing round-the-clock coverage.

+ Related: Journalists rush into danger to cover the Israel-Hamas war (Poynter); How to avoid misinformation about the war in Gaza (Poynter)

OFFBEAT

How the attacks in Israel are changing Threads (Platformer)

As misinformation about the Israel-Hamas war has spread on X, formerly Twitter, Meta’s platform Threads may be becoming the go-to social media platform for news and information. Casey Newton writes that over the weekend, he saw more journalists posting on the site and more users complaining about functionality limits — a sign that people want to use Threads more. Threads has also taken basic steps to ensure that misinformation doesn’t spread in the same way, such as offering free verification to journalists, including headlines on article links and curbing troll farms and bots.

SHAREABLE

These Arlington teens want more youth voices in local news. Now they’re adding their own (DCist)