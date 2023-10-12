Need to Know: October 12, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Twitter / X is losing daily active users (Mashable)

But did you know: Six months ago NPR left Twitter. The effects have been negligible (Nieman Reports)

In April, Twitter — now X — labeled NPR as a “U.S. state-affiliated media” outlet. In protest, the network left the platform entirely, as did several member stations across the country. Six months later, NPR says that traffic to the network has dropped by only a single percentage point since it left the social media platform. Member station KCUR in Kansas City has focused more of its efforts on Instagram, while NPR has been experimenting with Threads as a platform for sharing information. A recent memo to NPR staff notes that audience engagement – rather than story clicks – is the priority.

REVENUE ROUNDUP

Washington Post cuts follow rapid expansion, unmet revenue projections (The Washington Post)

On Tuesday, The Washington Post announced that it was cutting 240 jobs, which it hopes will come from voluntary buyouts. In a meeting on Wednesday, interim CEO Patty Stonesifer said that the cuts were necessary after the paper had “overshot on expenses” in recent years. She said that the number of digital subscribers has dropped by more than 15% since 2021, and the digital audience has declined by 28% in that time. The New York Times reported in July that the paper was on pace to lose $100 million this year.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Newsday readers eat up its niche restaurant coverage (INMA)

Five years ago, the Long Island-based newspaper Newsday noticed that its food and dining coverage was outperforming its other content. So it spun off its long-running weekly food section into a separate vertical called FeedMe. The team produces beat reporting on local restaurants, a digital video series, a glossy magazine and in-person events. The FeedMe team also focuses heavily on Instagram, where video growth grew by more than 300% last year.

OFFSHORE

How a radio station is empowering women in rural India (The New York Times)

Alfaz-e-Mewat is a community radio station in Nuh, an agrarian district in the northern Indian state of Haryana. It has become a powerful driver of women’s empowerment in an area with low female literacy rates and high rates of domestic violence. One woman was inspired by the radio station to start a campaign to build toilets inside houses in her village, while another used tips she learned about pregnancy and childcare to become a local health care worker.

OFFBEAT

People’s (mis)trust of doctors can help us understand their (mis)trust of journalists (Nieman Lab)

Trust in many public institutions — including both journalism and medicine — has fallen. A new study found that while respondents tended to distrust both fields, people were more likely to have positive opinions of their own doctors because they interact with them more frequently. This happened less frequently with journalism; the only journalists who people felt this type of personal connection with were television news anchors.

SHAREABLE

