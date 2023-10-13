Need to Know: October 13, 2023

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

Since the Israel-Hamas war began last weekend, social media platforms — particularly X, formerly Twitter — have come under pressure to curb misinformation about the conflict. Social media experts say Hamas has been seeding social media with violent videos, while fact-checks on misinformation on X can take days. Many journalists turned to Meta’s Threads platform instead, but Instagram head Adam Mosseri said that Threads would not “amplify” news. It may be a sign that “social media’s idealistic era has ended.” (The New York Times, NBC News, Platformer, TechCrunch, Bloomberg)

Meanwhile, news outlets have been struggling with another issue on X — the decision to remove headlines from posts. (There is a Chrome extension that lets you get around it.) Nate Silver wondered if the New York Times will ever quit the platform, while NPR confirmed that its decision to leave Twitter six months ago has not had any ill effect on its numbers. (Digiday, Nieman Lab, Silver Bulletin, Nieman Reports)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

What happens to journalism when journalists work and meet remotely instead of together? Younger journalists struggle to learn on the job when everything is remote. (Medill Local News Initiative)

People’s (mis)trust of doctors can help us understand their (mis)trust of journalists. Even people who distrust the medical profession have faith in their own doctors, which is why journalists need to be more connected with their communities. (Nieman Lab)

New FOIA column “reveals” all in The Washington Post. The column will bring readers behind the scenes of the Post’s records requests and how they are used in reporting. (The Washington Post)

NEW FROM API

Trust Tip: Explain subscriber-only content (Trusting News)

Many people have the perception that journalism is, and should be, free. Research shows if people knew about the financial state of journalism, they might be more likely to pay for news. But many newsrooms haven’t gotten on the record about this or ever really told the story of why their news costs money.

This can be problematic when newsrooms make changes in the type, frequency or availability of content without telling their audience why. Say you decrease the number of stories people can read before hitting the paywall, or you make specific content available just to paying subscribers. Will your audience know why you’re making these changes? Will they see the unique value of the news you’re offering? Will they understand how vital subscriptions are to the survival of your newsroom?

Of course, the answer is likely no. And if you’re not telling them, they will make assumptions about how money relates to your journalism. That’s why it’s so important newsrooms thoughtfully get on the record about why their news costs money.

SPECIAL EDITION: Balancing Well-being

Each Monday, Need to Know shares a special edition series focusing on top issues impacting today’s newsrooms. In honor of World Mental Health Day on October 10, Sam Ragland, vice president of Journalism Programs, shares 20 ways to support the well-being of news teams. We aim to help you build better mental health habits over this month.

Week Two Challenges

What activities made a positive impact on your day? Were there any that were difficult to accomplish? Consider intentionally making those into habits as we head into the second week of this challenge.

1. 👥 Get coaching: Coach an early-career journalist

Bottling your experience into a coaching session can boost your confidence and realign your work’s mission with your values, the latter being a direct contributor to your resilience.

2. 🤫 Get silence: Turn off Slack/Teams notifications on your phone

Self-distraction is one of the biggest culprits of an “always on” digital culture, and it can take up to 23 minutes to refocus after being distracted from a present task.

3. 📵 Get protective: Set your OOO for deep work

By assigning specific kinds of work to protected and exclusive parts of your day, you can manage your expectations and the “response time” expectations of those around you.

4. 😌 Get self-compassionate: De-escalate a task/project from urgent to important

It’s all too common to find yourself in a season of “everything is urgent,” which can snowball into unrealistic expectations and fear of failure.

5. 😂 Get laughing: Laugh with your colleagues, team or friends

Besides increased mental flexibility and feelings of belonging, laughter increases our “feel-good” hormones (endorphins), which reduce stress and increase your body’s ability to relax.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ Five former journalists on why they left the industry (Nieman Lab)

+ Shams Charania tweeted his way to the top of the NBA reporting world. He might be the future of sports journalism. (Intelligencer)

+ “A lot of people got really rich off of what happened here:” How hedge funds helped destroy local news (Nieman Reports)