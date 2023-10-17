Need to Know: October 17, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Students account for a large and growing share of statehouse reporters (Pew Research Center)

But did you know: While the news industry struggles, college students are supplying some memorable journalism (AP News)

The last year has seen exceptional journalism from students around the country, writes David Bauder. It’s a sign that, despite setbacks in the industry, young people are still pursuing journalism careers and doing good work as undergrads. In some places, college newspapers have begun reporting on the communities outside of their campuses as well. “At the end of the day, journalism is a public good, and it attracts people who want to do service for others,” said Theo Baker, a Stanford University sophomore who won a George Polk Award in journalism and whose stories eventually led to the resignation of Stanford’s president, Marc Tessier-Lavigne.

+ Related: Known for his pointed questions, a 15-year-old aspiring journalist is ejected from a G.O.P. event (The New York Times) Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: A coalition of news outlets, led by The New York Times, has filed a motion to open up the Google antitrust trial (The Verge); NBC News to host next Republican presidential debate in Miami (Mediaite)

API UPDATE

Keeping opinion local: The benefits of cutting national politics from opinion sections

After a local newspaper dropped national politics from its opinion section, researchers found that polarization in the community spread more slowly. The newspaper also experienced a surge in letters to the editor from local contributors on local topics, including transportation, arts and culture, and online readership of the opinion section doubled. We spoke with one of the researchers about the implications of the study and considerations for other news outlets that are considering abandoning national opinion content.

TECH TALK TUESDAY

Say hi to API at SRCCON 2023 in Minneapolis

Members of API’s Product Strategy team are headed to Minneapolis to attend a conference from OpenNews. If you’re attending SRCCON, feel free to reach out to Stephen Jefferson, Elite Truong and Marita Pérez Díaz to meet and chat.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Norway’s biggest daily doubles audio audience with AI-voiced articles (Press Gazette)

Aftenposten, Norway’s biggest daily newspaper, has found that listenership to its AI-generated audio articles is on par with its podcasts. Its custom AI-generated voice, based on the voice of one of its own podcast hosts, gives users the option to listen to individual articles. The station decided to build its own AI voice to ensure that there was enough Norwegian voice data to build a large language model, and that they could come back to work with that person in the future.

OFFSHORE

Israeli communications minister seeks shutdown of Al Jazeera bureau (Reuters)

Israel’s communications minister has accused Qatari-owned Al Jazeera of pro-Hamas propaganda and endangering Israeli soldiers in Gaza, and is seeking to have the Jerusalem bureau shut down. In an interview, minister Shloma Karhi called Al Jazeera a network that “incites against the citizens of Israel” and said that “Hamas spokespeople’s message goes through this station.” The decision will be vetted by Israeli security officials and legal experts.

OFFBEAT

In a new era of deepfakes, AI makes real news anchors report fake stories (Forbes)

TikTok and YouTube stars are using AI to produce faked television news segments with real news anchors. These videos, which combine realistic video with sensational headlines and real news logos, often go viral as real news stories. AI-produced deepfakes have been created to show journalists promoting products they’ve never heard of or contradicting their own reporting. TikTok requires users to label deepfakes and the platform says it removes material that “can harmfully mislead or impersonate people.”

SHAREABLE

Journalist union seeks reporters’, sources’ emails in lawsuit (Semafor)