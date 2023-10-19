Need to Know: October 19, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Israel floods social media to shape opinion around the war (Politico)

But did you know: ‘Verified’ OSINT accounts are destroying the Israel-Palestine information ecosystem (404 Media)

A new type of internet sleuth has emerged in recent years: the open source intelligence (OSINT) analyst. Instead of relying on government narratives, experts access open-source information such as photos, satellite images and publicly-available records to piece together where, how and when a global incident took place. OSINT can be useful, but the war in Israel and Gaza has shown how easily it can be used to further muddy the waters. This is especially true on Elon Musk’s X, where paid verified accounts can make money from engagement, which has turned into an incentive to share misinformation for profit. A search for OSINT on X reveals thousands of verified accounts sharing misleading or doctored “investigations.”

+ Noted: Take RJI’s survey on burnout in the news industry (Reynolds Journalism Institute); Semafor reflects on its first year (Semafor); Musk’s X tests $1 fee for new users in the Philippines and New Zealand in bid to target spam (AP News)

API UPDATE

API launches second Inclusion Index cohort to better engage communities of color in Pittsburgh

The American Press Institute is returning to Pittsburgh to kick off a second API Inclusion Index cohort and support five media organizations’ efforts to better engage communities of color with an emphasis on deep community listening. The project continues the work conducted in 2022, including the return of PublicSource. The new cohort also includes City Cast Pittsburgh, a daily local newsletter and podcast; WESA, Pittsburgh’s NPR news station; WQED, a community-supported educational public media; and YaJagoff, a podcast and blog about Pittsburgh.

REVENUE ROUNDUP

The surprising way to improve local journalism: Make journalists ask for money (Local Media Association)

Frank Mungeam, chief innovation officer at Local Media Association, worked with more than 100 local newsrooms through the association’s fundraising lab, where newsrooms engaged in community listening to hear what their communities really need. He writes that seeking philanthropic funding is a win-win for news organizations and their communities: it shifts the newsroom’s focus from its own needs to how it can serve the community, and it can result in sustainable funding.

Philanthropy rewards cooperation over competition; inclusivity over division; and impact over output, page views or awards. – Frank Mungeam, Local Media Association

TRY THIS AT HOME

How a wacky Instagram account became a go-to news source (The Washington Post)

The Instagram account Only in Dade shares videos of unpredictable life in South Florida with its 1.3 million followers. But behind the often user-submitted content of alligator sightings, courtroom drama and characters on the beach is a team that takes an editorial approach to the videos shared on the account — they’ve elevated Only in Dade from a meme page to a source of local news. Many communities around the country have similar accounts that make fun of local living but naturally build credibility because of their authenticity.

OFFSHORE

The Nigeria Fact-Checkers’ Coalition showed how collaborative journalism can work in West Africa (Nieman Lab)

A collaboration of 24 dedicated fact-checkers from 12 media and community organizations in Nigeria worked together to verify and debunk news swirling around February’s general election. The effort not only exposed falsehoods but promoted media literacy and made citizens more aware of fact-checking efforts. The coalition approach ensured fact-checks were published across multiple platforms, as well as via other news organizations that lacked the resources to conduct their own-fact checking. The team fact-checked 127 claims within six days of the presidential and governorship election period.

OFFBEAT

YouTube wants to get you watching more news from ‘authoritative sources’ (The Verge)

YouTube is rolling out a new watch page on mobile that will suggest related longform videos, podcasts, livestreams and Shorts from “authoritative sources” beneath currently-playing news content. The redesign is part of a larger effort by YouTube to “jumpstart” the creation of shortform news videos, including $1.6 million earmarked to promote Shorts from news outlets already sharing longform content on the platform. The investment is in stark contrast with other social platforms that are deprioritizing news from traditional outlets.

SHAREABLE

How Hannity, Bannon and others on the right helped fuel GOP speaker chaos (The Washington Post)

Recently, Sean Hannity went further than just discussing the Republican effort to name a new House speaker on Fox News — he called several representatives and had a producer reach out to pressure others to vote for Rep. Jim Jordan. He also encouraged social media followers to call representatives and pressure them to vote for Jordan. Hannity isn’t the only right-wing media personality pressuring politicians to vote for Jordan — Trump advisor Steve Bannon shared the congressional number for Rep. Steve Womak on his podcast and urged listeners to tell him to vote for Jordan.