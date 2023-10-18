Need to Know: October 18, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Hamas’ social media following has skyrocketed since its attack (CNN)

But did you know: Social media firms scramble to curb wartime misinformation (Axios)

Many social media platforms had been rolling back content moderation in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election, but are now working to curb misinformation coming out of the war in Gaza. Meta has said it has staffed a "special operations center" with Arabic and Hebrew speakers, and is lowering the threshold that causes it to block recommendations across its platforms. Most platforms, including TikTok, have banned content from Hamas, but it continues to spread via platforms like Telegram.

API UPDATE

Trust Tip: Increase newsroom revenue by prioritizing engagement (Trusting News)

Focusing on trust and engagement-building strategies can help increase newsroom revenue. Engagement efforts not only strengthen relationships between newsrooms and communities but can also provide

newsrooms with some much-needed revenue.

We’ve seen that when journalists intentionally listen to people with low trust in news, it increases the sense of trust and also makes people more likely to subscribe. We saw that when newsrooms were transparent about their processes, goals and values, news consumers clicked more often on a button to donate money.

Build newsroom habits with source tracking

With all of the demands on a newsroom, how do you make time to build new habits in pursuit of larger goals? Research shows that small, specific actions are more likely to become habitual.

Recently, newsroom leaders from the 2023 Source Matters cohort shared a few tips on creating more consistency in workflows intended to support larger sourcing goals.

1. Start small — The San Antonio Report and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel started source tracking in short collection periods, building snapshots of sourcing over two- to four-week periods so that they could evaluate changes to their sourcing over time.

2. Make the time as a team (bonus: bring food!) — At the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, there is now a recurring monthly calendar reminder where they set aside an hour, bring in food and complete source tagging together.

3. Recognize the effort — The San Antonio Report finds that celebrating reporters for meeting tagging goals has motivated staff to keep up with the work. They look at sourcing data weekly in editorial meetings and she “gives shoutouts” to reporters who have tagged 90% or more of their sources.

4. Use existing meetings to create consistency — Black Voice News plans to use 10 or 15 minutes of the regular budget meetings to make space for source tagging. With a locked audience, it’s a chance to build a new habit together and make good use of staff time.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Tips from the Sustainable Journalism Partnership for better climate reporting (Nieman Lab)

Last month, at the IMEDD International Journalism Forum in Greece, journalists gathered to discuss how to improve reporting on climate change. In a panel, Lars Tallert of the Sustainable Journalism Partnership said that journalists need to focus less on the doom and gloom of climate change, and instead tell engaging stories about the benefits of living sustainably. “Our role as journalists is to empower people,” Tallert said. “What we tend to do is that we make people in despair.”

OFFSHORE

Conservative MPs want to bring CBC executives before Commons committee over ‘terrorism’ language policy (CBC)

Conservative members of parliament in Canada have asked CBC executives to defend the broadcaster’s language policy, which discourages the use of terms “terrorist” and “terrorism”. Alberta Conservative MP Rachael Thomas has said that the policy downplays the violence of Hamas against Israeli citizens. Conservative leaders have talked about “defunding” the CBC in recent years. The goal of the CBC language guide is to avoid “virtually endless questions about consistency and impartiality in our coverage of various attacks around the world,” it says.

OFFBEAT

Instagram head says Threads’ blocking of ‘covid’ and related terms is temporary, to lift in ‘weeks or months’ (TechCrunch)

Instagram head Adam Mosseri has said that Threads’ decision to block certain search terms — including “Covid” and “vaccines” — is a temporary decision. Mosseri has said before that Threads will not focus on amplifying news, and that Meta is trying to create a more upbeat attitude on the network. In a post, Mosseri said the decision to restrict Covid-related terms came as the platform’s content management teams are focused primarily on moderating posts related to the war in Gaza, and therefore are unable to carefully manage health-related information. He said the ban would be lifted in the next few weeks or months.

SHAREABLE

