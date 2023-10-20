Need to Know: October 20, 2023

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

This week, Google cuts dozens of jobs in its news department, and publishers are saying that traffic from the search engine has tapered off. It seems to be part of a larger shift away from news in Silicon Valley. One notable exception is YouTube, which is owned by Google. The platform will suggest related longform videos, podcasts, livestreams and Shorts from “authoritative sources” beneath currently-playing news content. (CNBC, The New York Times, The Verge)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

In a new era of deepfakes, AI makes real news anchors report fake stories. Videos with sensational headlines that seem to be made by legitimate news organizations often go viral. (Forbes)

‘Verified’ OSINT accounts are destroying the Israel-Palestine information ecosystem. Open source intelligence analysts are using available information to the muddy the waters about the events in Gaza. (404 Media)

Local newspapers are vanishing. How should we remember them? The reality of local newspapers was more complicated than many hazy remembrances indicate. (ProPublica)

NEW FROM API

API launches second Inclusion Index cohort to better engage communities of color in Pittsburgh

The American Press Institute is returning to Pittsburgh to kick off a second API Inclusion Index cohort and support five media organizations’ efforts to better engage communities of color with an emphasis on deep community listening. The project continues the work conducted in 2022, including the return of PublicSource. The new cohort also includes City Cast Pittsburgh, a daily local newsletter and podcast; WESA, Pittsburgh’s NPR news station; WQED, a community-supported educational public media; and YaJagoff, a podcast and blog about Pittsburgh.

Build newsroom habits with source tracking

With all of the demands on a newsroom, how do you make time to build new habits in pursuit of larger goals? Research shows that small, specific actions are more likely to become habitual.

Recently, newsroom leaders from the 2023 Source Matters cohort shared a few tips on creating more consistency in workflows intended to support larger sourcing goals.

1. Start small — The San Antonio Report and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel started source tracking in short collection periods, building snapshots of sourcing over two- to four-week periods so that they could evaluate changes to their sourcing over time.

2. Make the time as a team (bonus: bring food!) — At the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, there is now a recurring monthly calendar reminder where they set aside an hour, bring in food and complete source tagging together.

3. Recognize the effort — The San Antonio Report finds that celebrating reporters for meeting tagging goals has motivated staff to keep up with the work. They look at sourcing data weekly in editorial meetings and she “gives shoutouts” to reporters who have tagged 90% or more of their sources.

4. Use existing meetings to create consistency — Black Voice News plans to use 10 or 15 minutes of the regular budget meetings to make space for source tagging. With a locked audience, it’s a chance to build a new habit together and make good use of staff time.

SPECIAL EDITION: Balancing Well-being

Each Monday, Need to Know shares a special edition series focusing on top issues impacting today’s newsrooms.

Week Three Challenges

We are halfway through the challenge! Maybe you’re proactively planning your day around the suggested well-being task, or maybe you need to check your calendar each day for a reminder — there’s no right or wrong way to do this.

If you’re interested in bringing our research-based mental health training into our newsroom, check out our private training portfolio or reach out to me at sam.ragland@pressinstitute.org.

1. Get unavailable: Create (and protect) at least a 2-hr block of no-meeting time

Why? Two of the most worthwhile things you can do for your brain are to focus and to single-task. Allow yourself the time to start and finish something in one shot. Close a loop. Tie the loose end.

2. Get learning: Register for a professional development or continuing education session

Why? While it may seem counterintuitive, one effective intervention for burnout is upskilling and reskilling. It takes you out of the stress cycle and drops you right in the center of your potential, reminding you that where you are is not where you will be indefinitely.

3. Get free: Delegate something you enjoy off your plate

Why? The art of delegating well is a two-for-one. For the delegated, it conveys trust and the opportunity to grow when done purposefully. For the delegator, it refills bandwidth and shifts your role from owner to supporter.

4. Give praise: Give specific praise to a team member or colleague

Why? Praise is so powerful, and so often too general. Whether you give it or get it, pursue specific detail, which gives you a more complete story of what’s being done well and directs you to doing more of that.

5. Get moving: Take a walking meeting

Why? The benefits of moving the body are so widespread. When your mind gets stuck, when you need an idea but can’t find one, go for a walk.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ Why own a newspaper in 2023? Ask the very rich men trying to buy the Telegraph (The Guardian)

+ What Major League Baseball can teach us about access journalism (The Present Age)

+ How the conspiracy-fueled Epoch Times went mainstream and made millions (NBC News)