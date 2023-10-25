Need to Know: October 25, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Media confidence in U.S. matches 2016 record low (Gallup)

But did you know: Americans are following the news less closely than they used to (Pew Research Center)

In 2016, 51% of Americans said they follow the news all or most of the time; in 2022, that number was down to 38%. In the same time period, the percentage of adults who say they only follow the news now and then has risen from 12% to 19%, and the percentage who say they hardly ever follow the news has grown from 5% to 9%. The percentage drop-off was seen across all age ranges, though older Americans are still more likely to follow the news.

Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: D.C. lawmakers to introduce new bill funding local news via vouchers (Axios); States sue Meta alleging harm to young people on Instagram, Facebook (The Wall Street Journal)

API UPDATE

Trust Tip: Pay attention to low trust among independents, not just Republicans (Trusting News)

This year’s Gallup study about trust in the news is out. You will not be surprised to know that trust remains low. You might, however, be surprised by one finding that is particularly troubling: Trust among independents continues to fall.

This matters a lot to our work at Trusting News because one role we play is helping journalists understand why trust in their work is low. It is reasonable for journalists to feel frustrated and defeated about people who have a deeply entrenched — sometimes partisan-motivated — view that journalists are the enemy. But it is dangerous and inaccurate to assume that means distrust in the news is always connected to belief in conspiracies and separation from fact-based reality.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Young South Africans are shaping the news through community radio — via social media (Nieman Lab)

South Africa’s internet use is some of the highest in the world, and news outlets are using social media engagement to shape news coverage. Two community radio stations, Zibonele FM and Bush Radio in the province of Western Cape, are multilingual, youth-focused stations that use social media to include listeners in the news gathering process. The station particularly encourages listeners to record voice memos with questions, which are then played as part of interviews, allowing the stations to incorporate a more diverse range of voices into their on-air programming.

OFFSHORE

BILDplus shares lessons from its 0 to 680,000 subscriptions journey (INMA)

Bild, the German tabloid newspaper, has grown its volume of digital subscriptions every year for the last decade, with an average growth rate of 11%. It’s now one of the most successful news subscription products in Europe, with more than 680,000 paying subscribers. According to Daniel Mussinghoff, director of premium at Axel Springer (which owns Bild), the paper launched its digital products with bonus content but found that readers stuck around for core content. Bild also earned a lot of subscribers through distribution partnerships with cell phone companies, and has continued to offer “money can’t buy” experiences like World Cup tickets and ongoing sweepstakes.

OFFBEAT

TikTok is not news-friendly (Digital Content Next)

Recent research into the algorithms of TikTok finds that the social media platform rarely proactively recommends news content, and that even if users have shown interest in news, they are not likely to see an increase in credible news content. It’s unclear, writes Rande Price, whether there is simply not enough news content on the platform to saturate users’ feeds, or whether the platform does not accurately label news producers so that they can be promoted.

SHAREABLE

Most news organizations seem eager to sweep last week’s negligent coverage of the Gaza hospital explosion under the rug (CNN)

While The New York Times and the BBC have reflected publicly on their coverage of the hospital explosion in Gaza, other news outlets have declined to do so, reports Oliver Darcy. When he reached out to other major outlets about their coverage, the Wall Street Journal and CNN declined to comment, while the AP and Al Jazeera did not respond to requests. Reuters defended its coverage, saying that its ongoing reporting corrected attributed claims and was updated as new information became available.