Need to Know: October 26, 2023

You might have heard: Gannett to pause AI experiment after botched high school sports articles (CNN)

But did you know: Were these product review articles written by AI? Gannett says no (Poynter)

Reviewed, a products review site run by Gannett, has pulled several articles after employees claimed that the pieces were written by AI. Gannett denied that the reviews were AI-generated, saying that the un-bylined content had been written by freelancers hired by a marketing agency partner. A spokesperson said they were taken down because they did not meet the editorial standards of the organization. The Reviewed Union, part of the NewsGuild of New York, accused Gannett of running AI-assisted copy without acknowledging it, saying that it was an intimidation tactic against the union. The union is currently negotiating for a new contract that will include protections against the use of AI.

+ Noted: Inside the New York Times debate over its Gaza hospital bombing coverage (Vanity Fair); At least 24 journalists have been killed in the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza (NPR)

Civic discourse projects launch with API support

This fall, 17 news organizations across the country are launching and expanding projects to facilitate and convene conversation in their communities as part of API’s Civic Discourse and Community Voices Fund. As part of their work, the group periodically meets virtually to share insights and challenges with one another on projects such as: organizing “solutions circles” (Mississippi Free Press), lifting up underheard voices in opinion sections (Wichita Eagle), and amplifying resident stories through “as-told-to” storytelling (The Oaklandside). We’ll be sharing more of their successes and lessons as the projects unfold.

Three audience trends to be ahead of the curve in your reader revenue model (The Fix)

Reader revenue is dependent on knowing your audience, writes Madeleine White, editor-in-chief of The Audiencers, which is published by the French subscription software firm Poool. She writes that registering your users opens up the door to so many possibilities — targeted ads, AI-driven personalization — as well as conversions to paid users. She also recommends adapting paywalls to target specific types of readers and groups, and prioritizing the long-term value of an audience member over acquisition.

Why fresh methods of journalistic storytelling — and story gathering — are needed and how to go about it (Tow Center for Digital Journalism)

In Redefining News: A Manifesto for Community-Centered Journalism, a new report from Agora Journalism Center, Damian Radcliffe writes that journalists must try new approaches in order to rebuild trust and address inequality in the news industry. This involves creating journalism that is rooted deeply in the community it covers; research has found that audiences want journalism outlets to be “good neighbors” as well as watchdogs. The key elements are listening, following through on promises, collaborating with partners, and investing in the future of the community.

How publishers are using games to improve media literacy (The Fix)

Research across European countries found that while young people are generally proficient in identifying and managing information online, they are less confident about their ability to create responsible content on social media. News outlets and other organizations around the world have created games that put students in the role of a news producer deciphering how to absorb information on social media, or in the role of a propaganda arm of a totalitarian dictatorship.

What El Tímpano learned training 100+ Latino immigrants on disinformation defense (El Tímpano)

Over the last two years, El Tímpano has been operating Spanish-language disinformation workshops called Comunidades Informadas, or “informed communities.” These workshops have trained more than 100 people to identify misinformation and stop it from spreading in their communities. Madeleine Bair writes that each community has its own sources of misinformation that need to be addressed differently — there is no one-size-fits-all response. They also found that immigrants are particularly vulnerable to consumer scams that are premised on misinformation, which can cause them harm over the long term.

How to advance opportunities for DEI in nonprofit news (Medium, INNsights)