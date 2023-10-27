Need to Know: October 27, 2023

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

This week, journalists covering the Israel-Hamas war have been dealing with the life and death dangers of reporting from a warzone while also handling harassment and abuse online. At least 24 journalists have been killed so far. (The Hollywood Reporter, Committee to Protect Journalists)

In the States, The New York Times issued an editor’s note about its coverage of the bombing of a hospital in Gaza, which relied heavily on information from Hamas that turned out to be faulty. Vanity Fair reported that internal Slack messages showed that staffers’ concerns about the Times’s framing were dismissed by senior editors. Other outlets that ran similar coverage have not commented on their stories. (The New York Times, Vanity Fair, CNN)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

Americans are following the news less closely than they used to. The number of Americans who follow the news all or most of the time has fallen from 51% to 38% in the last seven years. (Pew Research Center)

Surveys are the easiest (and cheapest) tool to get more out of your audiences. Look beyond demographics to explore how people are using your news and what has resonated with them. (Medium, INNsights)

TikTok is not news-friendly. The algorithm does not promote credible news content. (Digital Content Next)

NEW FROM API

Civic discourse projects launch with API support

This fall, 17 news organizations across the country are launching and expanding projects to facilitate and convene conversation in their communities as part of API’s Civic Discourse and Community Voices Fund. As part of their work, the group periodically meets virtually to share insights and challenges with one another on projects such as: organizing “solutions circles” (Mississippi Free Press), lifting up underheard voices in opinion sections (Wichita Eagle), and amplifying resident stories through “as-told-to” storytelling (The Oaklandside). We’ll be sharing more of their successes and lessons as the projects unfold.

API launches second Inclusion Index cohort to better engage communities of color in Pittsburgh

The American Press Institute is returning to Pittsburgh to kick off a second API Inclusion Index cohort and support five media organizations’ efforts to better engage communities of color with an emphasis on deep community listening. The project continues the work conducted in 2022, including the return of PublicSource. The new cohort also includes City Cast Pittsburgh, a daily local newsletter and podcast; WESA, Pittsburgh’s NPR news station; WQED, a community-supported educational public media; and YaJagoff, a podcast and blog about Pittsburgh.

SPECIAL EDITION: Balancing Well-being

In API’s new weekly challenge series, Balancing Well-being, Sam Ragland, vice president of Journalism Programs, shares 20 ways to support the well-being of news teams. Each week this month, Sam is posing challenges aimed at helping you build better mental health habits.

Week Four Challenges

Don’t forget to reward yourself for building new habits, and think about how you can incorporate these into your newsroom’s workflow. Whether it’s a calendar reminder, a sticky note or a moment during your morning coffee, revisit and build these reminders into your day.

1. Give trust: Deputize a direct report to represent you on a call

Why? A key component of psychologically safe teams is trust — the belief that I can take risks, ask questions and be imperfect without fear of punishment.

2. Get help: Ask for what you need

Why? Asking for help isn’t a sign of inability; it’s a protective measure that increases capacity, connection and trust.

3. Get decisive: Push back a non-mission-critical deadline

Why? Decision fatigue is a very real concept, and it’s cumulative. Remember: If everything is urgent, nothing is urgent.

4. Get bold: Cancel a meeting

Why? We have to actively work on letting go of the “busy = important” frame that dominates so much of our newsroom culture.

5. Get loud: Leave the office, or log off, loudly and on time

Why? Organizational culture change can start with individuals engaging in different behaviors and practices.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ Gabe Schneider on collaborating with Los Angeles communities to improve civic media (Medium, Center for Cooperative Media)

+ Hey journalists, nobody is coming to save us (Nieman Reports)

+ Let the community work it out: Throwback to early internet days could fix social media’s crisis of legitimacy (The Conversation)