Need to Know: October 4, 2023

You might have heard: Social media news consumption slows globally (Axios)

But did you know: Social media traffic to top news sites craters (Axios)

Referrals to news sites from Facebook and X, formerly Twitter, have collapsed over the last year. Social platforms have stopped putting effort into elevating high quality information from reputable news outlets, leading to a flood misinformation on their networks — and forcing some news outlets to scramble for a new business model. But, Sara Fischer writes, this could help news outlets become less dependent on external platforms and focus instead on building their own products.

Trust Tip: Talk about how funding influences your coverage (Trusting News)

A recent study from NORC at the University of Chicago, Media Impact Funders, and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism found that more outside funding is flowing into local journalism and for-profit newsrooms than ever before. While it’s great that newsrooms are finding new avenues to diversify funding, the report did note some concerning findings about perceptions of editorial independence.

Like any possible conflicts of interest, this could easily lead to audience distrust, especially since we know the public already makes assumptions about how corporate owners and the newsroom’s financial interests dictate news coverage. That’s why it’s so important for newsrooms to get on the record and be transparent about their funding and ownership.

How a rural Kansas weekly newspaper refreshed an outdated business model (The Colorado Sun)

Last year, University of Kansas journalism professor Teri Finneman approached Joey Young, the co-owner of a weekly newspaper in south-central Kansas, with an idea. She offered him a $10,000 grant to experiment with three concepts that would shift the business model away from subscriptions and advertising towards more modern revenue streams — live events, newsletters and memberships. These were ideas that Finneman was researching, but wanted to test their effectiveness with a weekly paper. Young’s paper, Harvey County Now, found that all three methods were successful in building up the paper’s readership and increasing revenue.

Indian police raid critical media outlet over alleged China ties (The Washington Post)

Police in Delhi raided the homes of journalists at NewsClick, a left-leaning news site that has been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Indian government has claimed that the news outlet has been receiving money from China; the site has denied any financial misconduct. Police in New Delhi conducted more than 30 simultaneous raids on early Tuesday morning, invoking an anti-terror law and confiscating phones and laptops. Other news outlets that have been critical of the government have been raided in the last few years.

How much can artists make from generative AI? Vendors won’t say (TechCrunch)

As artists and creators have objected to the use of their content in training artificial intelligence models, vendors like Adobe, Getty Images, Stability AI and YouTube have promised to compensate creators for the use of their work. But there’s no transparency on how much these creators will be paid or how these decisions will be made; most companies will only say that creators will receive a proportional share based on licensing activity down the line. One informal survey found that photographers were paid less than a penny per photo from Shutterstock’s Contributors Fund.

Boss of new global health newsroom: ‘There is no for-profit model for what we’re doing’ (Press Gazette)