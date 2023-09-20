Need to Know: September 20, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Advance Local will expand into Texas to cover news, sports and culture (Advance Local)

But did you know: Advance plots new Gulf Coast news site after Times-Picayune sale (Axios)

Advance Local is working on plans for a New Orleans-based sports and news website called GulfLive.com, Sara Fischer reports. Four years ago, when Advance sold the once-dominant Times-Picayune and its website NOLA.com, dozens of staffers lost their jobs. That recent history, Fischer says, will test Advance Local’s ability to win trust in New Orleans’ news community. As for its business strategy, she writes: “The creation of GulfLive suggests Advance is following a similar playbook in New Orleans that it has used to streamline efforts in other local markets: regionalize coverage and shift more roles to nonunionized digital sites.”

API UPDATE

Trust Tip: Show what makes your climate coverage trustworthy (Trusting News)

When it comes to stories about climate change, audiences feel “a growing sense of frustration and despair,” writes Trusting News’ Lynn Walsh. She offers some strategies for journalists who want to improve their climate coverage and build trust. One of her several tips: Put solutions over sensationalism in a way that can empower readers to take meaningful steps. “It will help us, hopefully, leave them feeling like there are ways we as neighborhoods, communities and society, and each of us individually can find solutions,” she says.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Hundreds of journalists across the country participate in U.S. Democracy Day 2023 (Medium, Center for Cooperative Media)

Scores of news organizations across the country last week published pro-democracy journalism as part of the annual Democracy Day, writes the Center for Cooperative Media’s Joe Amditis. The nationwide collaborative gives newsrooms the option to make their reporting available to other publications, widening its reach. He cites a number of stories from the effort, including one from VoteBeat and the Guardian about an Arizona election official who became the target of political activists. As part of Democracy Day, he writes, such stories “then get picked up by newsrooms across the country, and suddenly, an obscure official in Arizona becomes a national conversation — all thanks to the beauty of collaboration.”

OFFSHORE

How Afrique Média helps Putin court audiences in their own language (Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism)

Since its launch in 2008, the Cameroon-based Afrique Média has grown to reach millions on TV and social media. It is also a main mouthpiece for Kremlin propaganda, distributing headlines and stories that reflect the positions of Russian president Vladimir Putin, writes Gretel Kahn. “The content of Afrique Média is the philosophy of Moscow,” Isaac Antwi-Boasiako, a PhD candidate and assistant lecturer at the School of Media at Technological University Dublin, told Kahn. She cites this headline, among others, as an example: ‘NATO’s attempts to drag Africa into the anti-Russian axis have failed miserably.’

OFFBEAT

WSJ corrects 1963 article on John Lewis speech (The Wall Street Journal)

The Wall Street Journal this week corrected an article that misquoted civil rights legend John Lewis from his speech at the March on Washington 60 years ago. The Journal’s story back then apparently relied on an early draft of Lewis’ speech, from which he departed when he actually delivered it. One difference cited in the correction involved the Kennedy administration’s civil rights bill. The 1963 article incorrectly quoted Lewis as saying: “We cannot support the Administration’s civil rights bill, for it is too little and too late.” What Lewis actually said was, “We support it with great reservation, however.” Supreme Court reporter Jess Bravin tweeted: “Everyone at the @WSJ agreed that a correction was warranted.”



SHAREABLE

A reporter made sure a retired police chief’s death didn’t go uncovered. Then social media attacked her. (Poynter)

Las Vegas Review-Journal crime reporter Sabrina Schnur has become the target of online attacks and death wishes from people who falsely assumed she was playing down the killing of a former police chief in a hit-and-run while riding his bike. In fact, writes Angela Fu, Schnur was first to report the story, wrote the obituary and played a role in ensuring that the police had a potentially incriminating video of the killing. She then covered the subsequent murder charge. The online attacks included anti-Semitic comments and personal information about Schnur. And the whole situation was made worse when Elon Musk amplified the campaign.

“That’s what started to scare me — if they’re taking the time to go through my Twitter, what else are they taking the time to find on me?” – Sabrina Schnur, Las Vegas Review-Journal

+ Related: Demonizing journalists to spread disinformation is dangerous and undemocratic (Las Vegas Review-Journal)