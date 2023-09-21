Need to Know: September 21, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Paywalls bolster news organizations’ bottom lines, but leave Americans in the dark (Poynter)

But did you know: A paywall? Not NPR’s style. A new pop-up asks for donations anyway (Nieman Lab)

Visitors to NPR's website do not encounter a paywall, but they now see a pop-up asking for donations. It doesn't include the "nagwall" component of The Guardian, which informs readers of how many articles they've read; instead, it makes a straightforward appeal about the importance of free, trustworthy journalism. It's part of a larger shift at the organization that allows NPR as a national organization to fundraise, rather than solely individual stations.

+ Noted: French journalist arrested for reporting on Egypt spy operation (France24)

API UPDATE

17 news organizations receive support from the American Press Institute Civic Discourse and Community Voices Fund

The American Press Institute will partner with 17 news organizations in launching and expanding projects to promote and strengthen civic discourse in their communities through its Civic Discourse and Community Voices Fund.

The projects will start immediately and run for four months, during which the news organizations will convene events, try new coverage approaches or embark on other projects aimed at encouraging local residents to engage in valuable conversations about the most pressing issues they face.

The funding is part of API’s ongoing examination into how local news organizations can facilitate conversations that include a wide array of voices and help connect residents to share ideas that help them and their communities thrive.

4 ways The Fresno Bee and ‘La Abeja’ serve and engage with Latino audiences (Better News)

Here’s an idea to steal and adapt: Learn how The Fresno Bee improved engagement with Latino audiences through regional collaboration, experimentation with new story topics, newsletters and virtual events.

The Fresno Bee serves readers in California’s central San Joaquin Valley, a majority Latino region that’s home to some of the most agriculturally productive land in the world. But the work hasn’t always centered Latino communities or reflected the community’s rich diversity. The organization’s future as a digital media company depends on reaching and being relevant to its entire community. Here are four ways that The Fresno Bee — with sister publications The Sacramento Bee, The Modesto Bee and Vida en el Valle — is placing diverse Latino experiences at the center of news coverage.

Trusting News launches Educator Trust Kits to help teach students how to earn trust (Trusting News)

Four new Educator Trust Kits are designed to provide journalism educators with valuable resources to enhance their teaching and empower their students in the realm of journalism, media literacy, PR and communications. We believe any student aspiring to share information with the public, whether through traditional journalism or social media, should understand the critical importance of building trust with their community and have designed these kits accordingly.

REVENUE ROUNDUP

Study of New York’s advertising practices reveals lack of transparency that leaves community media business sector and audience overlooked

In a yearlong study, the Center for Community Media investigated how the state of New York has been spending its advertising dollars. The center found that only $5.6 million — or 2.6% of the state’s advertising budget — has gone to community media outlets since 2015. Traditional media received the majority of the advertising money (61.5%) and 20% went to social media, technology or ad markets. Of the six state agencies whose funding was analyzed, the Department of Labor spent the most with community media, with 29% of its budget going to these outlets.

TRY THIS AT HOME

The right newsroom jobs for AI, and the wrong ones (Axios)

With more outlets experimenting with AI — and The New York Times’s new job listing for a “newsroom generative AI lead” — Ina Fried offers some advice on how to best use AI in a newsroom. She recommends that newsrooms focus on reporting tasks like looking for patterns in vast databases; for instance, searching through an archive of a politician’s speeches to see how their views have changed over time. She also recommends testing out AI tools internally before launching them publicly, and being transparent about every step you take.

OFFSHORE

Newslaundry built a news app requested and funded by readers (INMA)

For Indian newsroom Newslaundry, an app wasn’t a top priority until the news outlet began putting podcasts behind a paywall. The browser experience for podcasts wasn’t great, so subscribers requested a better option — and paid for it. Newslaundry raised more than INR 1.5 million ($18,217) from more than 500 readers to build the new app, and subscribers assisted along the way with testing features and giving feedback on user experience. The app was designed to be customizable for users and offers convenient features, including the option to cancel a subscription.

OFFBEAT

Elon Musk says Twitter, now X, is moving to monthly subscription fees (CNBC)

During a livestream earlier this week, Elon Musk said that X, formerly Twitter, will be moving to a paid monthly model to curb bots on the platform. He didn’t give any more details on the plan, including how much a subscription would cost and any features that may be included for paying customers. Musk also claimed that there are 550 million “monthly users” on the network, and that 100 to 200 million tweets are posted every day.

SHAREABLE

