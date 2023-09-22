Need to Know: September 22, 2023

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

On Thursday, Rupert Murdoch announced that he is retiring from the boards of both Fox and News Corporation in November. His son Lachlan will become the sole executive in charge. In a letter to Fox employees, Murdoch wrote, “For my entire professional life, I have been engaged daily with news and ideas, and that will not change.” Lachlan is expected to mostly continue running the family companies in a similar manner. (The New York Times, Fox News)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

A reporter made sure a retired police chief’s death didn’t go uncovered. Then social media attacked her. Sabrina Schnur of the Las Vegas Review-Journal was accused of downplaying the man’s murder because her obituary did not include information that was not available at the time. (Poynter)

The right newsroom jobs for AI, and the wrong ones. Ina Fried suggests using generative AI for reporting processes and organization internally instead of producing articles. (Axios)

Atlanta news outlet aims for half a million digital subscribers in under four years. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution wants to reach cities in Georgia that have experienced a decline in local coverage, and plans to prioritize digital content. (The Wall Street Journal)

NEW FROM API

17 news organizations receive support from the American Press Institute Civic Discourse and Community Voices Fund

The American Press Institute will partner with 17 news organizations in launching and expanding projects to promote and strengthen civic discourse in their communities through its Civic Discourse and Community Voices Fund.

The projects will start immediately and run for four months, during which the news organizations will convene events, try new coverage approaches or embark on other projects aimed at encouraging local residents to engage in valuable conversations about the most pressing issues they face.

The funding is part of API’s ongoing examination into how local news organizations can facilitate conversations that include a wide array of voices and help connect residents to share ideas that help them and their communities thrive.

4 ways The Fresno Bee and ‘La Abeja’ serve and engage with Latino audiences (Better News)

Here’s an idea to steal and adapt: Learn how The Fresno Bee improved engagement with Latino audiences through regional collaboration, experimentation with new story topics, newsletters and virtual events.

The Fresno Bee serves readers in California’s central San Joaquin Valley, a majority Latino region that’s home to some of the most agriculturally productive land in the world. But the work hasn’t always centered Latino communities or reflected the community’s rich diversity. The organization’s future as a digital media company depends on reaching and being relevant to its entire community. Here are four ways that The Fresno Bee — with sister publications The Sacramento Bee, The Modesto Bee and Vida en el Valle — is placing diverse Latino experiences at the center of news coverage.

Trusting News launches Educator Trust Kits to help teach students how to earn trust (Trusting News)

Four new Educator Trust Kits are designed to provide journalism educators with valuable resources to enhance their teaching and empower their students in the realm of journalism, media literacy, PR and communications. We believe any student aspiring to share information with the public, whether through traditional journalism or social media, should understand the critical importance of building trust with their community and have designed these kits accordingly.

SPECIAL EDITION: Diversify Your Sources

Each Monday, Need to Know shares a special edition series focusing on top issues impacting today’s newsrooms.

How to get staff buy-in for tracking sources

Change is hard, and there are many reasons why people resist change. Here some of the frequent roadblocks newsrooms encounter while tracking sources and how to build momentum when it seems like participation is lagging.

+ Everyone is short on time, especially journalists. It is hard to add one more thing to an overflowing plate. For the time it takes to collect and input source tracking data, build a thoughtful workflow. For building relationships with new sources, take away something from a reporter’s schedule. Allow them time to meet with different people and don’t require them to file a story.

+ Getting an entire editorial team to buy into one initiative can be a challenge, even if people aren’t resistant. It’s hard to rely on the source data if it’s being tracked inconsistently, but it’s also hard to make changes to your coverage when leadership is disengaged or disinterested. You can focus on small wins first, like our partners at VTDigger in Vermont. They started this project with a short two-week period of collecting source data. From there, they used the limited data to build a presentation to the staff to set a baseline.

+ The most well-intentioned plan can fall victim to breaking news, including source tracking. I’ve heard repeatedly that breaking news is a challenging area to consider diversifying and broadening sourcing, because you need a reliable source who will get back to you before the deadline. My advice is to plan ahead, at least where you’re able. Tell PR contacts about your goal of talking to different types of people. Ask them to be mindful of connecting you with new sources from different backgrounds.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ The story of InterNation, (maybe) the world’s first investigative journalism network (Nieman Lab)

+ After 10 years covering startups, former TechCrunch editor-in-chief Matthew Panzarino tells us what’s next (The Verge)