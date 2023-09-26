Need to Know: September 26, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Philanthropies pledge $500 million to address crisis in local news (The New York Times)

But did you know: ‘These dollars are not reaching BIPOC newsrooms’: Tracie Powell and Meredith Clark on funding inequities and local news (Nieman Lab)

Following the announcement of the new Press Forward initiative, a coalition of news organizations called on the program to ensure that funds are fairly distributed in historically underserved communities. Meredith Clark of Northeastern University and Tracie Powell of The Pivot Fund have made this argument for years, producing research that shows that BIPOC newsrooms have been poorly served by philanthropic groups.

API RESOURCES

How can photojournalists build trust through their work?

There are several things photojournalists can and should be doing to provide more context and transparency around their work. We spoke with Dr. T.J. Thomson, a visual communications and media scholar at Queensland University of Technology, about the questions journalists should ask themselves to be sure they’re composing an honest, accurate image.

TECH TALK TUESDAY

The future of AI-centered jobs in newsrooms

Liz Worthington, API’s Director of Product Strategy, weighs in on what newsrooms are looking for in AI leaders: We’ve seen job postings that stress news organizations are digital-first, audience-first and mobile-first. What about AI-first? While it’s not in any job descriptions I’ve seen for news organizations yet, AI-focused roles are becoming more common. The Nieman Journalism Lab is hiring a Staff Writer to explore where generative AI meets journalism. At a more senior level, the New York Times is hiring a Newsroom Generative AI Lead to experiment with responsible ways to incorporate AI into journalism production and workflows. As AI technology evolves it’s important for journalists to be knowledgeable about its opportunities and risks. These roles are just the beginning of what job descriptions might look like in a newsroom’s near future.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Why some media companies are betting big on audio (INMA)

A new report from INMA explores how news media companies are investing more in audio — from dedicated audio teams to embedded audio features to standalone audio apps. The increasing number of formats, combined with leaps forward in technology, have made audio more appealing for publishers and audiences alike. And new audio formats means new options for monetization. Younger audiences are often easier to reach via audio than print or digital text content, and it’s a medium that audiences are more likely to trust.

OFFSHORE

British organization’s fight to save Community News Project after ‘heartbreaking’ Meta decision (Press Gazette)

In 2018, National Council for the Training of Journalists in the UK worked closely with Facebook on a project to support under-reported communities around the country. The Community News Project was focused on increasing diversity in the news industry, and over the course of five years of funding from Meta, the group trained hundreds of journalists, mostly from under-represented backgrounds. Now, Meta has decided to cease funding, but the NCTJ says they will continue to seek funding and “to secure the longevity of this project and to find ways of safeguarding the future of quality journalism training and the important role of the regional news media.”

OFFBEAT

Meet the law geeks exposing Google’s secretive antitrust trial (Wired)

The Department of Justice’s antitrust trial against Google began last week, but due to limits on the accessibility of the trail, some antitrust enthusiasts are worried that it won’t get the coverage it deserves. They have been obsessively monitoring all of the public portions of the trial and sending out updates via social media and newsletters. Google is accused of monopolizing online search and search ads; the trial is expected to last until November.

SHAREABLE

Misinformation research is buckling under GOP legal attacks (The Washington Post)