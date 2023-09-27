Need to Know: September 27, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: ‘These dollars are not reaching BIPOC newsrooms’: Tracie Powell and Meredith Clark on funding inequities and local news (Nieman Lab)

But did you know: Black Americans are critical of news coverage of Black people and say educating journalists would make coverage fairer (Pew Research Center)

A new study of 5,000 Black Americans found that they are more likely to see negative news coverage of Black Americans than positive. Nearly four in 10 Black Americans (39%) said they see news that is racist or racially insensitive extremely or fairly often, and another 41% say they sometimes see such news. And more than one-third (38%) say that it is not too likely or not at all likely that Black people will be fairly covered in their lifetimes. Respondents said that educating journalists about issues that affect Black people, featuring more Black people as sources and hiring more Black journalists would be effective ways to make coverage of Black Americans more fair.

+ Noted: ‘Million Dollar Listing’ star co-founds media business about real estate (The Wall Street Journal); Google Podcasts to shut down in 2024 with listeners migrated to YouTube Music (TechCrunch); New York Public Radio is cutting its staff by about 12% (X, @BenMullin)

API UPDATE

Trust Tip: Make listening part of your newsroom routine (Trusting News)

We know trust is low, and that people — especially those in marginalized communities — don’t feel accurately represented by news coverage. We know that when journalists do intentional listening in their communities, it has impact. Understanding your community is worth the effort.

Here are some steps for incorporating listening into your newsroom routine: build community listening into the expectations for journalists; have them share a summary of what they heard back with the team; change your coverage as a result of what you hear; and don’t rely on your internal perspectives to decide if the changes are effective.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Madeleine Bair on collaborating with local communities to tell impactful stories (Medium, Center for Cooperative Media)

When Madeleine Bair founded El Tímpano in Oakland, one of her first collaborators was Henry Sales, a member of the indigenous Mayan Mam community who helped Bair understand the needs of the Mayan community in Oakland. As the outlet grew, she collaborated with not just other news outlets, but community and government organizations as well. Bair says that she feels that collaboration with local agencies doesn’t have to be adversarial; they can be partners in communicating information to community members.

OFFSHORE

Facebook and Instagram’s Canadian news blackout is crushing student journalists (Gizmodo)

After Facebook and Instagram stopped linking to news outlets as part of an ongoing dispute over funding for news outlets, student publications took a hit. Student journalists and university officials say that Meta’s blackout has made it harder to engage with their communities, find volunteers or raise money. Students at University of Toronto’s CIUT-FM who tried to post about their radio station found those posts were restricted if they tagged or mentioned the station.

OFFBEAT

ChatGPT can now see, hear, and speak (OpenAI)

OpenAI is rolling out new voice and image capabilities for ChatGPT over the next couple of weeks for paying customers. The voice options will only be available on mobile app, and was developed in collaboration with professional voice actors. It will allow users to talk to ChatGPT, ask questions or have a conversation. So far, the model is only proficient in English. The image capability, which will be available on all platforms, can analyze photos and help diagnose issues on a broken item, plan a meal out of pantry items or pull data from a graph.

SHAREABLE

A 23-year-old is single-handedly getting Gen Z hooked on newspapers and print media (Slate)