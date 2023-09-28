Need to Know: September 28, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: How to build trust in local news (Local Media Association)

But did you know: Strategies for building trust in news: What the public say they want across four countries (Reuters Institute)

Most people across the Global South and Global North expect news coverage to be fair, accurate and impartial, but perceptions of what that actually means are subjective, making it difficult to find effective solutions, according to a new report from the Reuters Institute. However, some universal themes did emerge: The least trusting towards news also tend to see “no differences” between news outlets, transparency is ranked highly as a strategy for building trust, efforts to engage the public are viewed as lacking, and diversifying newsrooms is viewed as important for increasing trust — but there’s no consensus on what that looks like.

+ Noted: CNN Max launches with schedule that mirrors much of its linear lineup (Deadline)

API UPDATE

American Press Institute awards $50,000 in Beyond Print Convening grants to support digital transformation

API awarded two $25,000 grants to The Keene Sentinel and the National Trust for Local News to support experimentation and progress around the print transition with the goal of keeping customers and revenues. The Keene Sentinel will enhance its e-edition to transition print subscribers to digital products, and The National Trust for Local News will support a bilingual newsletter in Commerce City, Colorado, with an aim at increasing the civic engagement of residents. Both news organizations participated in the Beyond Print convening in June.

6 takeaways from The Charlotte Observer’s mobile newsrooms (Better News)

The Charlotte Observer launched two mobile newsrooms earlier this year. Rotating teams of 14 journalists took up residency for six to seven weeks in a centralized location in targeted communities. Preparation included building community partnerships and strategically choosing locations. Once there, reporters showcased the work they were doing at the mobile newsrooms and tracked engagement of residents being covered. Reporters also planned events and will stay in touch with the communities after the daily residencies ended.

REVENUE ROUNDUP

Punchbowl News expands website, eyes $20M in revenue (Axios)

D.C.-based congressional news startup Punchbowl News redesigned its website, turning its email articles into standalone linked stories that can be searched for and shared. This year, Punchbowl is on track to double its earnings from 2021, with an estimated $20 million in revenue. Its $300 premium membership made more than 10% of its revenue in 2021, but the majority of its revenue comes from ad and event sponsorships from companies looking to sway D.C. decisionmakers. Its new website is expected to bring in even more revenue from ads and sponsored content.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Times launches Climate California (Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles Times announced a new section, Climate California, which will cover the ways California is already facing the consequences of climate change and how the state adapts to this new normal. The section will be written by 14 contributors from the newly-formed Environment, Health and Science department. The section launches with a look at Idaho Power’s pledge to use 100% clean energy by 2045.

OFFSHORE

Evidence suggests Russia has been deliberately targeting journalists in Ukraine — a war crime (Nieman Lab)

Journalists in war zones risk their lives to report the truth, but Russia appears to be targeting journalists reporting on the invasion of Ukraine, leading to the deaths of 15 media workers since February 2022. Not only is this a war crime, but research shows that a de facto impunity exists for those responsible since the killers of journalists — especially during wartime — are rarely brought to justice. Russia has also passed laws restricting independent reporting on the war in Ukraine from Russia.

OFFBEAT

Musk’s X disabled feature for reporting electoral misinformation (Reuters)

An Australian research group discovered that X, formerly Twitter, no longer allows users to report politics-based misinformation. The ability to report misleading posts about politics was introduced in 2022, but in the past week X removed the “politics” category from its drop-down list of reportable offenses. The move raises concerns about the inability to curtail misinformation online ahead of critical U.S. and Australian elections.

SHAREABLE

After a decade, FOIAonline is shutting down. What’s next for FOIA requestors? (MuckRock)

The Environmental Protection Agency’s FOIAonline.gov portal, which allowed users to submit Freedom of Information Act requests to dozens of federal agencies, will begin the process of shutting down this weekend. A new tool will allow users to more easily search through previous FOIA requests, and those who want to submit new FOIA requests will have to contact the agency directly. But the lack of a central FOIA repository makes it difficult to grasp what has been searched before.