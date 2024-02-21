OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Local news coverage is dwindling. Student journalists are filling in the gaps. (NBCU Academy)

But did you know: New study explores how college media independence can survive financial instability (Editor and Publisher)

A new report from the University of Florida Brechner Freedom of Information Project has found that more than half of college student news organizations are reliant on their university for money — a potential problem that can impact independence and stability. The report suggests that government action can help to protect editorial independence for students. When it comes to funding, some student news outlets may benefit from looking off-campus — either to the local community or alumni — for funding.

+ Noted: Prestigious Polk Award winners are announced (Poynter); William Beecher, who revealed secret Cambodia bombing, dies at 90 (The New York Times); Legal news service Law360 lays off 10% of newsroom staff (The Wrap); New Illinois bills propose incentives to fund news organizations, repopulate newsrooms (Medill Local News Initiative)

API UPDATE

Trusting News’ 2024 priorities include AI, elections, news avoidance and newsroom echo chambers (Trusting News)

With more journalists facing layoffs and the public’s trust in media declining, it’s hard not to feel like the state of journalism is fragile at best. That’s why at Trusting News, as our mission and vision statements demand, we want to make sure we’re offering support to journalists in the ways that are most urgent and will have the most impact.

Where we’re focusing our energy in 2024: Strengthening election and political coverage, combatting news avoidance, building trust through AI and new technology, addressing newsroom echo chambers, and leaning into engagement and listening.

Trust Tip: Deepen your sourcing to combat polarization (Trusting News)

In reporting on stories related to the conflict between Hamas and Israel, one newsroom included information about why they quoted the sources they did, including what gives them credibility and expertise.

People assume we choose sources to push a specific angle, to support our own (or the sources’) agenda, to make one side of a story look bad or good, etc. They might also assume that people are quoted in our stories just because they were nearby and available (which is sometimes true, right?). If this isn’t why you chose a source (most of the time it isn’t!) including explanations about why you chose a source or why they are qualified to weigh in on a topic or issue can help build trust.

TRY THIS AT HOME

It’s time to think more seriously about story formats (INMA)

Research has shown that readers like digestible, scannable content, but most news stories remain in a traditional article format. At Newsday on Long Island, the staff has been focused on alternative forms of storytelling that have resonated with audiences. This has included need-to-know boxes, charts and interactive elements like searchable databases. Newsday produced a six-week internal training course on alternative storytelling for its journalists, which focuses on best practices as well as the reasoning behind the changes.

“They’re on board and understand the engagement they get from alternative storytelling. We talk about it in training, in our budget meetings, with our topic teams. It’s part of the conversation, which makes it part of the culture.” — Rochell Sleets, Managing Editor of Newsday

OFFSHORE

Politico to launch ‘Berlin Playbook’ newsletter in Germany (Politico)

Politico has begun producing a German version of its flagship Playbook newsletter focused on “the intricacies of German politics.” In its press release, Politico said it would focus not just on the Chancellery and Bundestag, but on Berlin’s standing in the EU and the wider political world. Politico hosts several Playbook newsletters around the US, as well foreign outlets in Ottawa, London, Paris and Brussels.

OFFBEAT

How Google is killing independent review sites (HouseFresh)

HouseFresh, a product review site that focuses on products to improve air quality, says that Google has not cracked down on “best of” lists that just paraphrase marketing materials and don’t provide feedback or original testing. Instead, legacy brands owned by large corporations write articles that imply they’ve done original testing — claims that HouseFresh’s editors find dubious. Because of their well-known names, these articles often dominate search results, pushing legitimate testers off the front page.

SHAREABLE

Sinclair’s recipe for TV news: Crime, homelessness, illegal drugs (The Washington Post)

Every year, Sinclair Broadcasting conducts short surveys with viewers with one key question — “What are you most afraid of?” The answers influence the news stories that feature on Sinclair’s 185 local stations around the country. Coverage also tends to show cities in a negative light in a way that reflects the conservative values of Sinclair’s executive chairman David Smith, and aligns with former President Trump’s messaging that Democratic-led cities are dangerous and anarchic.