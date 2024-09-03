Thursday, September 26 | 1 – 2pm EDT | Register here

The Associated Press on Nov. 5 will count the vote and declare winners in some 7,000 races, doing the work so the world knows as soon as possible who wins not only the White House, but also control of Congress. As it has done for more than 170 years, AP will count the vote and report the results quickly and accurately. Please join AP’s news leaders for a discussion on AP’s unique role in U.S. elections and how you can help your newsroom prepare for Election Day and beyond.

The session will include:

An overview of the vote tabulation and race calling process, its scale, complexity and how to explain it to your audience

Key storylines AP is following about the election process before, on and after Nov. 5 across the country

AP’s election explanatory journalism and ideas for how newsrooms can include explanatory work in their election coverage

We also will highlight additional resources for support.

This webinar is part of a seven-part API and AP webinar series to support news organizations’ evolving needs around local elections and democracy.

Speakers:

Anna Johnson

Anna Johnson is Washington Bureau Chief where she oversees AP’s coverage of U.S. elections and politics, America’s federal government and foreign and domestic policy. Prior to moving to Washington in 2022, she was AP’s news director for Europe and Africa based in London. Johnson also was based in Phoenix, Chicago and Cairo, Egypt, earlier in her AP career.

Robert Yoon

Robert Yoon is an Elections and Democracy reporter with a focus on analyzing vote and demographic data and explaining the intricacies of the electoral process. As Director of Political Research at CNN, he received two Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award for his contributions to the network’s election coverage. He has prepared a dozen moderators for more than 30 presidential debates, most recently for CBS News in 2020.

Tom Verdin

Tom Verdin is the democracy news editor, overseeing a team focused on voting, political polarization, misinformation and marginalized groups. He previously was the AP’s first state government editor, served as California political editor and Southern California news editor, and reported in Los Angeles and San Francisco. He worked for newspapers in California and Michigan before coming to the AP.

David Scott

David Scott is vice president and head of news strategy and operations at The Associated Press. He is responsible for the setting the strategic direction of AP’s news report and driving the implementation of overall priorities and new initiatives. Scott oversees AP’s public opinion research and election decision teams, and coordinates AP’s overall coverage of U.S. elections. A graduate of the University of Missouri, he lives in Portland, Maine.