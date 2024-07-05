Thursday, July 25 · 1 – 2pm EDT | Register here

Elections can energize existing audience and bring in new eyes and ears to your news organization. Tune in to experts at the American Press Institute and The Associated Press, who will share a “lightning round” of ideas on how to keep everyone engaged after votes are counted and winners are announced.

This webinar is part of a seven-part API and AP webinar series to support news organizations’ evolving needs around local elections and democracy.

Speakers:

Katie Vogel is the Politics and Washington, D.C., editor for the Associated Press where she coordinates all aspects of digital coverage for the 2024 general election. Prior to serving in this role she was the Director of Search Strategy for Hearst Newspapers where she developed breaking and trending teams, and the Deputy SEO Editor for USA Today where she covered the US’s departure from Afghanistan, COVID-19 and the 2022 Beijing and Tokyo Olympics. She created Michigan Public Radio’s audience plans for podcasts including ‘Believed’, and expanded Detour Detroit/Outlier Media’s imprint to include general election coverage in 2020, including the TCF protests. Vogel began her career in local news at The Cincinnati Enquirer as the Audience Director for Ohio where she produced the Pulitzer Prize-winning ‘Seven Days of Heroin.’

Shay Totten is API’s newsroom success manager. Prior to joining API, Shay led growth and membership strategy at The Compass Experiment (a collaboration between the Google News Initiative and McClatchy) that launched digital newsrooms in underserved communities. He has previously worked as a consultant for the News Revenue Hub, LION Publishers, Inside Climate News, as well as other mission-driven organizations on audience engagement and membership best practices as well as strategic communications. Before working in audience and membership roles Shay spent more than 15 years in publishing and communications.