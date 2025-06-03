Tuesday, June 10 · 12 – 1pm EDT | Register here

Join the American Press Institute and News Revenue Hub for an “ask me anything” session with Steve Cavendish about how the Nashville Banner leans into local identity and history to sustain their business by strengthening community relationships.

The Nashville Banner is a start-up steeped in history that revived an old local newspaper name originally stemming from 1822. Come to hear its story, including how that name recognition helped get early support from donors — and how connecting to your local history “warts and all” can be a strategic choice in a crowded marketplace that fosters nostalgia, connection and hope. We’ll also discuss how collaboration and involvement with trusted community figures, and awareness of different aspects of Nashville’s local identity, translate into opportunity for sustainability and growth.

And rather than only ask our questions, we’ll save much of the time for your questions. What do you want to know about:

The importance of local leadership — with local roots and name recognition — for sustainability?

How the rapid growth of Nashville affects the Banner and its thinking about local identity, community connection and its own growth?

Priorities for revenue generation at a local news start-up in the American South? (For the Banner, that includes both pitching major donors and developing its membership model.)

The session is the first in a collaboration between News Revenue Hub and API.

The arrangement combines the expertise of both organizations. In April, the American Press Institute convened nearly 70 news leaders and experts from non-news spaces for our Local News Summit on Local Identity, History and Sustainability in Nashville, Tenn. Leaders from organizations such as Block Club Chicago, L.A. Taco, Chattanooga Times Free Press and Verite News spoke with one another about how they have leveraged history, nostalgia, archives, community markers and partnerships to build products, services and experiences that drive revenue.

Attendees can expect 30 minutes of moderated conversation with the speakers, followed by 30 minutes of Q&A with the audience.

Questions for the speaker or comments for the organizers? Submit them when you register on Eventbrite.

Speaker

Steve Cavendish is president and editor of the Nashville Banner. A 30-year veteran of newspapers including the Chicago Tribune and The Washington Post, Steve returned to Nashville in 2011 and edited The City Paper, Washington City Paper and the Nashville Scene.

Moderator

Liz Worthington is Director of Product Strategy at the American Press Institute. She’s spent a decade working with publishers on content and product strategy, analytics, audience engagement and source tracking primarily through API’s tools Metrics for News and Source Matters. Prior to API, Liz worked as a reporter, editor and editorial trainer for hyperlocal startups and community newsrooms in Virginia, South Carolina, Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.

This session is great for: