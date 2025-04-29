Tuesday, May 27 | 1 – 2pm EDT | Register here

At its core, trauma-informed leadership recognizes and respects human experiences. Post-pandemic news organizations require us to re-order our skillset, moving “soft” skills to the top. While the soft skills of leadership are hard, API believes these skills will help retain critical perspectives and pivotal voices – those from journalists of color and women.

In this workshop — led by Sam Ragland, API’s vice president of journalism strategy — we’ll check the editing, producing and managing at the (Zoom) door, and instead invite caring, coaching and connecting to the table. Participants will contribute anonymously to set of interactive slide and receive real-time coaching and context as their responses come in.

Join this event to:

Learn a framework for understanding the core needs necessary to support the psychological safety of your team

Build a 30-day plan that outlines a series of behaviors to practice in order to model the values of either care, coaching or connection

To support journalists and their well-being during Mental Health Awareness Month, API has offered this free, interactive webinar since May 2024. If you attended this session last year and found it helpful, please encourage your colleagues and friends in news to join this year.