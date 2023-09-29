Need to Know: September 29, 2023

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

New research from the Pew Research Center explored how Black Americans view the news media and coverage of Black people. Roughly 80% of respondents said they sometimes see news coverage that is racist or racially insensitive. And only 14% of Black Americans said they think it’s likely that Black people will be covered fairly in their lifetime. (Pew Research Center)

More companies are experimenting with AI — Getty Images, Spotify, Meta, Snap, YouTube — and OpenAI is expanding ChatGPT’s offerings into image and voice. Inside Arlington, a newspaper in the suburbs of Boston, is relying on AI for coverage of municipal affairs. (The Verge, TechCrunch, OpenAI, Boston Globe)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

New INMA report focuses on audio opportunities for news publishers. Younger audiences are often easier to reach via audio than print or digital text content, and it’s a medium that audiences are more likely to trust. (INMA)

A 23-year-old is single-handedly getting Gen Z hooked on newspapers and print media. Kelsey Russell, a graduate student at Columbia University, is using her TikTok channel to share stories from print media with her followers. (Slate)

Strategies for building trust in news: What the public say they want across four countries. Most people across the Global South and Global North expect news coverage to be fair, accurate and impartial, but perceptions of what that actually means are subjective. (Reuters Institute)

NEW FROM API

American Press Institute awards $50,000 in Beyond Print Convening grants to support digital transformation

API awarded two $25,000 grants to The Keene Sentinel and the National Trust for Local News to support experimentation and progress around the print transition with the goal of keeping customers and revenues. The Keene Sentinel will enhance its e-edition to transition print subscribers to digital products, and The National Trust for Local News will support a bilingual newsletter in Commerce City, Colorado, with an aim at increasing the civic engagement of residents. Both news organizations participated in the Beyond Print convening in June.

6 takeaways from The Charlotte Observer’s mobile newsrooms (Better News)

The Charlotte Observer launched two mobile newsrooms earlier this year. Rotating teams of 14 journalists took up residency for six to seven weeks in a centralized location in targeted communities. Preparation included building community partnerships and strategically choosing locations. Once there, reporters showcased the work they were doing at the mobile newsrooms and tracked engagement of residents being covered. Reporters also planned events and will stay in touch with the communities after the daily residencies ended.

SPECIAL EDITION: Diversify Your Sources

Each Monday, Need to Know shares a special edition series focusing on top issues impacting today’s newsrooms.

How community engagement can inform source tracking

You will never know how your community is engaging with your coverage unless you ask. Our partners at the Record-Journal in Meriden, Conn., experienced this firsthand after holding more than 80 conversations with community members and hearing from more than 2,000 survey respondents.

+ What the team at Record-Journal learned led them to create the Latino Communities Reporting Lab.

+ Richie Rathsack, RJ’s assistant managing editor, boiled the 100-plus pages of notes from the conversations into two pages of takeaways. Lab staff use these takeaways to guide their news strategies. The two pages were further broken down into the four main points of the mission statement.

+ If you want to start tracking sources but don’t quite know where to begin, here’s a guide to help you get started. And explain your sourcing with guidance from Trusting News.

+ How to do this yourself: A listening strategy blueprint from Record-Journal’s Latino Communities Reporting Lab.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ How the BBC fact-checks celebrity deaths (and other prominent news stories) (Reuters Institute)

+ Today’s media landscape took root a century ago. Decisions made now could shape the next 100 years (Time)

+ How we got ‘Democracy Dies In Darkness’: And other stories from eight years running The Washington Post (The Atlantic)

+ Masthead gladiators at the New York Times (Intelligencer)