You might have heard: The death of the Washington bureau (Columbia Journalism Review)

But did you know: How a lack of local reporting affects the Supreme Court (Columbia Journalism Review)

Recent cases that were heard by the Supreme Court were based on faulty, or even fraudulent, evidence that is not uncovered by the lawyers in the cases. Eugene Linden makes the case that if there were more local reporters, references in federal cases to local officials or studies would be scrutinized by journalists on the ground — and potentially never entered into the record in court.

+ Noted: Report for America is “phasing out” partnerships with hedge fund-owned publications (Nieman Lab)

Table Stakes alumni, apply for a virtual bootcamp on designing and facilitating meetings for equity

Applications are open for a 4-part virtual bootcamp for Table Stakes alumni, led by the National Equity Project and brought to you by the American Press Institute. The program will help news organizations expand their approaches to meaningful collaboration by learning how to effectively engage groups while supporting social-emotional well-being in and out of the newsroom. The deadline to apply has been extended to this Friday, March 8.

Trust Tip: Focus on commonalities instead of differences to avoid polarization (Trusting News)

Research shows when journalists highlight the shared experiences, values and aspirations that unite communities, they foster empathy, understanding and cooperation among diverse groups. By emphasizing what brings people together rather than what sets them apart, journalists can help break down barriers, dispel stereotypes and promote dialogue across ideological divides.

Unfortunately, this isn’t what we see most of the time in news coverage. Even more unfortunate is we tend to see even less of this when looking at news coverage focused on controversial topics. Instead of framing these issues as “us versus them,” can journalists present them as shared challenges that require collective solutions? We believe you can and think this approach encourages collaboration, compromise and consensus-building, ultimately leading to more constructive and inclusive public discourse.

How The City used AI to map its stories (The City)

The City is a news outlet dedicated to covering all of New York City, but it has not been keeping track of how geographically diverse its coverage has been. So the outlet used ChatGPT to read all of its stories and pinpoint where each story took place, which The City then plotted on a map. The results were imperfect and needed to be cross-checked by humans, but it was still much less time-intensive than a traditional software approach.

How Voxeurop converts subscribers into shareholders (The Fix)

In 2021, European cooperative media outlet Voxeurop invited readers to buy shares in the company. The initial goal was about creating an enthusiastic, community-oriented approach to collective ownership. But in 2023, the outlet ran another drive with the goal of fundraising; the outlet sold 250 shares at 100 euros each, hitting its target goal of 25,000 euros. While this provides another revenue stream, the cooperative model is slower than other forms of funding, and requires extra work to ensure that while shareholders are engaged in the news outlet, they do not have editorial control.

Newsguard debuts new automation tools for tracking election-related misinformation (Digiday)

News rating service Newsguard is using AI-assisted tools to help detect election-related misinformation. The goal is to detect disinformation early and follow its progress to demonstrate how this information enters the information landscape. The company says it is already monitoring harmful content from hundreds of accounts linked to Russian, Chinese and Iranian disinformation operators. The tools also allow advertisers to opt in to high-quality news sites and avoid sites pushing hyperpartisan content or misinformation.

Experts say the number of anti-transparency bills in Utah’s legislature is unprecedented (The Salt Lake Tribune)

In an opinion piece, Salt Lake Tribune editor-in-chief Lauren Gustus writes that the press corps is generally outnumbered by state lawmakers during Utah’s legislative session, limiting vital coverage of state politics and policy. But even more worryingly, the legislature has been passing laws that make it harder for members of the public, including journalists, to see how government officials do their work. Already, Gov. Spencer Cox has signed a bill that makes the calendars of elected officials secret, and is considering a bill that would scrape information about lawmakers from the internet.