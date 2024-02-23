TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

Next month, a federal program in Canada that pays the salaries of hundreds of local journalists is set to expire — and it’s unclear whether the money will be renewed. Meanwhile, in Illinois, proposed legislation would see news outlets benefit from state tax incentives, as well as put funds towards a new journalism scholarship program. The debate over increased government funding in news continues. In Jacobin, Alissa Quart of the Economic Hardship Reporting Project writes, “We must then consider an alternative: an independent public media system — ‘public’ meaning that we fund it through taxes, and ‘independent’ meaning that it’s not just a government mouthpiece.” On the other side, in the Washington Post, George Will warns that increased government funding in news is “a recipe for making local news sources as admired and trusted as government is.” (CBC, Medill Local News Initiative, Jacobin, The Washington Post)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

It’s time to think more seriously about story formats. At Newsday on Long Island, the staff has been focused on alternative forms of storytelling that have resonated with audiences. This has included need-to-know boxes, charts and interactive elements like searchable databases. (INMA)

Wealthier, urban Americans have access to more local news — while roughly half of US counties have only one outlet or less. Papers in communities with little disposable income and no local philanthropies must resort to cost-cutting, creating a spiral of lower news quality and declining readership and, ultimately, closure. (The Conversation)

A new study looks at the positive things that can happen when journalism and comedy intersect. Instead of asking whether news satire is journalism, we should ask if it’s journalistic — and the answer, often, is yes. (Nieman Lab)

NEW FROM API

Trusting News’ 2024 priorities include AI, elections, news avoidance and newsroom echo chambers (Trusting News)

With more journalists facing layoffs and the public’s trust in media declining, it’s hard not to feel like the state of journalism is fragile at best. That’s why at Trusting News, as our mission and vision statements demand, we want to make sure we’re offering support to journalists in the ways that are most urgent and will have the most impact.

Where we’re focusing our energy in 2024: Strengthening election and political coverage, combatting news avoidance, building trust through AI and new technology, addressing newsroom echo chambers, and leaning into engagement and listening.

Table Stakes alumni, apply for a virtual bootcamp on designing and facilitating meetings for equity

Applications are open for a 4-part virtual bootcamp for Table Stakes alumni, led by the National Equity Project and brought to you by the American Press Institute. The program will help news organizations expand their approaches to meaningful collaboration by learning how to effectively engage groups while supporting social-emotional well-being in and out of the newsroom. Apply by March 1.

SPECIAL EDITION: Prioritize Your Workload

February’s Need to Know series is focusing on stop doing — a way to assess your workload, coverage and workflows to free up resources to meet your team’s goals, whether it’s taking on new projects or having more breathing room and preventing burnout. Each week Emily Ristow, American Press Institute’s Director of Local News Transformation, will walk you through the steps of the framework.

Interrogate and prioritize your list

So you’ve got your list of tasks and projects that it might be time to stop doing. Maybe this exercise already spurred some conversations about priorities and alternatives. There are probably some items on your list that might be a relief to stop doing — and there might be some that make you nervous or uncomfortable to change up or ditch.

Take each item on your list and add them to one of four categories based on their ease and impact.

1) Items that are both easy to do and drive revenue and/or are aligned with your news organization’s mission — reporting that is shown to engage readers and drive subscriptions, for example. Things that fall into this category are worth continuing.

2) Items that bring in a lot of value but are harder to do and time-intensive. For these items — perhaps data-intensive investigative pieces or laying out a revenue-generating print publication — you might look for ways to lower the effort. Can a part of a process be templated? Are there AI solutions for time-intensive or repetitive tasks?

3) Items that are difficult to pull off and neither drive revenue nor are central to carrying out your mission. Consider this category the main target of your stop-doing list.

4) Items that are easy to do but don’t drive revenue or aren’t “mission-critical” — may be worth continuing if you can increase the value, or they may be some of the first things to stop doing.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ Missing in Alabama: A radio tower, and ‘The Sound of Walker County’ (The New York Times)

+ ‘The investment firms leave behind a barren wasteland’: A journalism professor blames Wall Street for the newspaper industry’s collapse (Politico)

+ Instagram’s uneasy rise as a news site (The New York Times)

+ Michiko Kakutani was the most feared woman in publishing. What happened? (Slate)