Last week, Meta announced that it would not be promoting political accounts or posts on Threads, angering some journalists and politically-focused creators who had moved to the platform from X, formerly Twitter. Others have been concerned that the company won’t define what counts as “political content.” This week, Meta announced that a new “trends” feature could surface political content; the company is currently testing this feature. (Axios, The Washington Post, CNN, TechCrunch)

They gave local news away for free. Virtually nobody wanted it. When, as part of a study, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and the Philadelphia Inquirer offered free subscriptions to more than 2,500 people who had shown an interest in politics, only 1.7% took them up on the offer. (Columbia Journalism Review)

‘People don’t quit bad jobs, they quit bad bosses’: How journalists evaluate newsroom leadership. A study of what qualities make an exemplary journalism leader show that journalists value when their boss could do the job they supervise. (Nieman Lab)

How to work with a local artist to design merch for your newsroom. News outlets that have successfully collaborated with local artists said that creating early deadlines and clear expectations with the artists is key to a successful partnership. (Reynolds Journalism Institute)

Civic discourse doesn’t end at the ballot box. Here’s why you should plan ahead.



At the American Press Institute, we are placing significant energy in helping newsrooms around a range of election reporting needs. We also look forward to helping media leaders plan ahead — and to imagine what’s possible. What comes after the election results are final? And how do you begin today to bridge the gap between your election reporting and your wider efforts that help people make decisions and thrive? If you are interested in helping your news organization support a healthy democratic culture this election year but also beyond, please reach out to hear how we might help. And if you are interested in partnering or financially supporting such efforts to help local news be a robust force in building healthy democratic culture, please let us know that, too.

How KERA in Dallas used a ‘brackets’ strategy to build audience engagement (Better News)

Here’s an idea to steal and adapt: Find people who want to be engaged in your newsletter by using an approach that will encourage your audience to interact with you. Last spring, North Texas public media organization KERA started a new morning newsletter and planned to organically build an engaged subscriber base. They deployed a March Madness-style bracket competitions for the best barbecue and burgers in the area, encouraging their audience to vote and prompting them to sign up for the newsletter. Both brackets brought in more than 10,000 responses and 1,182 newsletter sign-ups.

+ Using innovative beats to attract new digital subscribers (Better News)

Table Stakes alumni, apply for a virtual bootcamp on designing and facilitating meetings for equity

Applications are open for a 4-part virtual bootcamp for Table Stakes alumni, led by the National Equity Project and brought to you by the American Press Institute. The program will help news organizations expand their approaches to meaningful collaboration by learning how to effectively engage groups while supporting social-emotional well-being in and out of the newsroom. Apply by March 1.

SPECIAL EDITION: Prioritize Your Workload

February’s Need to Know series is focusing on stop doing — a way to assess your workload, coverage and workflows to free up resources to meet your team’s goals, whether it’s taking on new projects or having more breathing room and preventing burnout. Each week Emily Ristow, American Press Institute’s Director of Local News Transformation, will walk you through the steps of the framework.

Make your stop doing list

Over the next week, start writing down projects and tasks you could stop doing. What are you doing that isn’t a good use of your time? What isn’t contributing to your organization’s mission value or business value?

+ If you’re a manager leading your team through this exercise, there are some additional considerations to keep in mind. Employees may hesitate to speak up about work they want to shed for fear of being perceived as lazy, or that it means their job is disposable.

+ The Chattanooga Times Free Press set up a stop-doing team of five staff members who were familiar with newsroom analytics. The team identified topics that weren’t driving traffic and started experimenting with topics they believed would attract readers.

+ Blue Ridge Public Radio’s stop-doing efforts focused on how they worked together. They shortened staff meetings from one hour each week to a monthly one-hour strategic “Town Hall” and limited other meetings to just key stakeholders.

+ Three newsrooms imploded around me in under a year (Defector)

+ Is the media prepared for an extinction-level event? (The New Yorker)

+ The $20 billion sports media problem no one can answer (Bloomberg)