TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

On Monday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in NetChoice, LLC v. Paxton, a case about how much states can impose restraints on social media companies. A debate about the connection between social media companies and news outlets led Justice Samuel Alito to ask, “Let’s say YouTube were a newspaper. How much would it weigh?” (The Post clocked it at about 350,000 pounds.) That’s only one of five social media cases the court will hear this term; other cases focus on similar issues, (The Washington Post, Columbia Journalism Review)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

Lessons in media innovation: Strategy isn’t just a fancy word, it’s a really tough job. Without a big picture on how each team’s work contributes to the organization’s work and connects with the outside world, teams will muddle along and great talent will leave. (The Fix)

‘Pink slime journalism’ and a history of media manipulation in America. While technology has made it faster, easier and cheaper to produce “pseudo-journalism”, the roots of this type of content in the U.S. date back to the Founding Fathers. (Columbia Journalism Review)

Center for Public Integrity weighs merger or shutdown amid dire financial straits. The nonprofit news outlet was $2.5 million short of its $6 million budget goal last year. (The New York Times)

NEW FROM API

Join us to imagine local election coverage this year — and what follows

The American Press Institute envisions an inclusive democracy and society, where communities have the news and information they need to make decisions and thrive. Driven by that, we will host our next API Local News Summit on helping local and community-based media leaders plan for local election coverage that is responsive to their communities. The API Local News Summit on Elections, Trust and Democracy on April 3-4 in Akron, Ohio is invitation-based, but we want to grow the network of those empowering their communities to make decisions in elections and beyond. If you have ideas about how news leaders can shepherd resources to attract and retain new audiences for election reporting and related journalism — and especially if you are working on this yourself — we’d like to extend this call for participation in our summit.

How the Concord Monitor brought new voices to the opinion section by hosting a writing workshop series (Better News)

The Concord Monitor’s opinion section runs submissions from readers and community members, and the newsroom wanted to expand the diversity of voices represented in the section. They worked with a local high school studies teacher and an education facilitator to build a curriculum for two-hour active participation workshops at a local library, with the goal of equipping people with tools and inspiration to submit to the column. Following the effort, the Concord Monitor ran submissions from five new authors, and many occasional authors started submitting regularly and sparked conversation between readers.

+ How to navigate 5 misconceptions about grants to support your journalism (Better News)

+ Apply to participate in Trusting News research cohorts on writing and publishing a corrections policy or inserting transparency into your daily coverage.

SPECIAL EDITION: Prioritize Your Workload

February’s Need to Know series focused on stop doing — a way to assess your workload, coverage and workflows to free up resources to meet your team’s goals, whether it’s taking on new projects or having more breathing room and preventing burnout. Each week Emily Ristow, American Press Institute’s Director of Local News Transformation, walked you through the steps of the framework.

Ideas to reinvest your time

For many newsrooms, the instinct when a workload is reduced is to immediately find other tasks to replace it with — but that’s not the point of this exercise. If there’s one thing you should take away from this series, it’s that it’s okay to do less.

Perhaps your team did this exercise to start adding some bandwidth for looming elections reporting. Below are some suggestions on how to incorporate community engagement with elections coverage — a great use of resources that will last beyond November.

+ Listen to audiences, and let their input guide your reporting or election coverage. Consider hosting listening events, find ways to engage meaningfully with audiences and pursue stories or election coverage priorities based on what you learned.

+ Improve source diversity. A Reynolds Journalism Institute study found that one of the biggest obstacles to highlighting diverse voices is the crush of deadlines that makes finding new people to interview more challenging. Using your time to implement source tracking is one way to build lasting habits that promote source diversity.

+ Plan your local election coverage priorities. Many journalists and editors nationwide are meeting to plan their 2024 elections coverage. The focus will vary depending on many factors, such as the size of the reporting team, the races on local ballots and, frankly, what else demands coverage that week. Make the most of your time by writing an elections mission statement.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ Vice made the fatal mistake of trying to grow up (The New Republic)

+ A new leader for Press Forward, at a pivotal moment for journalism (Columbia Journalism Review)

+ Kara Swisher warns news organizations need to ‘reinvent’ themselves amid existential crisis (CNN)

+ How the media industry keeps losing the future (The New York Times)